Society Is A Better Place When Girls Are Protected – Opara 

Olympic medalist/founder of Soho24foundation, Amb. Christy Opara has reiterated the organization’s support to protecting the girl child campaign in the country and even round Africa.

Speaking during a two-day event in commemoration of the International day of the girl child in Abuja, Opara explained it was necessary to engage young girls in groups in the first phase in the series of the mentoring and couching sections for young girls organized by her foundation in collaboration with Phoenix Women Football Academy.

“The recognition by the UN is an opportunity to focus on these vital areas of challenges girls face, which is easy as women because we can relate to all the limitations women face in the society” “We address these issues by building confidence in these girls through engaging conversation and sporting activities, also to inculcate in them that they can rise from any level in life ” she said.

She further added that the two-day event between 11th and 12th of October, was in line with UN’s adoption of the day to protect the health and rights of adolescent girls through access to sexual and reproductive health counselling, information and services as a way to empower girls.

Also speaking, member of the board of directors of the foundation, Mr Nkem Nze noted that women empowerment was a vital area that needs the support of all for a better society.

Citing the Chibok Girls abduction as a clear indication that girls are most targeted in cases of violence and abuse, he noted that these efforts will reduce the vulnerabilities of the girl child to several attacks in the society.

He however noted that realising these goals is a work in progress that will yield the desired results eventually as it requires a change in mindset of people in the society.

One of the girls who spoke with LEADERSHIP, Yahanasu Ahmed from Crescent Pearls Leadership Academy, expressed her gratitude to the foundation even as she described Amb. Christy’s life story as inspiring to her and her group.