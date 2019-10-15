NEWS
South East Govs To Meet PMB Over Welfare Of Igbo People
The South-East Governor’s Forum resolved yesterday to take up the issues concerning the welfare of the people of the zone with President Muhammadu Buhari.
The chairman of the forum, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, disclosed this yesterday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the governors’ meeting held in Enugu.
Umahi, however, declined to disclose to the media the details of what they hoped to discuss with the president.
“We resolved that we are going to meet the president over the welfare of our people. When we come back we will tell you the details of the meeting,” Umahi said.
Present at the meeting were Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State while other governors were represented at the occasion.
Others who attended the meeting were former governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwibodo, Senator Victor Umeh, Senator Enyinnaya Abarabe, Catholic Bishop of Enugu Dr Callistus Onaga, among other dignitries.
Although Ikpeazu refused to specify the welfare they will discuss with the president, sources said the recent closure of the Akanu Ibiam Airport , Enugu and bad road network are among other things they will discuss with the president.
MOST READ
Malawi Dismisses Reports Of First Ebola Case
Obaseki Urges Political Office Holders, Party Chieftains To Observe Protocols
85 Killed In Violence On Afghanistan’s Presidential Election Day – UN
Stop Unsafe Abortions, Go For Family Planning
Plumber In Court For Alleged Attempt To Steal Car
Oil Prices Extend Losses Into Second Session On Weak China Data
2019 World Food Day: FMARD Join 160 Countries On Sensitisation
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
FG Orders Total Closure Of Land Borders
-
CRIME10 hours ago
26 NSCDC, 6 Military Officers Arrested Over Arms Deal
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Ajimobi Frustrated My Efforts At Fixing Roads, Water Facilities, Says Makinde
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Another Torture Home Busted In Katsina, 360 Rescued
-
CRIME23 hours ago
EFCC Storms Osogbo, Arrest 94 Suspected Internet Fraudsters
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Fuel Subsidy Allocated N450bn In 2020 Budget
-
HEALTH24 hours ago
Family Planning: Nigeria Not Likely To Meet 2020 Target – Experts
-
OPINION21 hours ago
An Economy Out Of Recession: Tunde Fowler’s Magic Wand