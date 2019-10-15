South East Govs To Meet PMB Over Welfare Of Igbo People

The South-East Governor’s Forum resolved yesterday to take up the issues concerning the welfare of the people of the zone with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The chairman of the forum, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, disclosed this yesterday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the governors’ meeting held in Enugu.

Umahi, however, declined to disclose to the media the details of what they hoped to discuss with the president.

“We resolved that we are going to meet the president over the welfare of our people. When we come back we will tell you the details of the meeting,” Umahi said.

Present at the meeting were Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State while other governors were represented at the occasion.

Others who attended the meeting were former governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwibodo, Senator Victor Umeh, Senator Enyinnaya Abarabe, Catholic Bishop of Enugu Dr Callistus Onaga, among other dignitries.

Although Ikpeazu refused to specify the welfare they will discuss with the president, sources said the recent closure of the Akanu Ibiam Airport , Enugu and bad road network are among other things they will discuss with the president.