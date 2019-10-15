Stockbroking Firms Trade N1.038trn In 9 Months

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited, Recap Securities and eight others stockbroking firms in the Nigerian capital market ended the first nine months of the year 2019 with shares trade valued at N1.038 trillion.

Data obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Broker Performance Report from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019 showed that the 10 stockbroking firms traded 71.18 per cent of the total value of stocks exchanged in the review period and 55.09 per cent in terms of volume.

Specifically, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers led in value terms trading N270.571 billion, which is 18.55 per cent. RenCap Securities followed with N191.44 billion or 13.13 per cent. EFG Hermes Nigeria recorded N107.25 billion or 7.35 per cent, while CSL Stockbrokers and Tellimer Capital facilitated N96.267 billion (6.60 per cent) and N85.762 billion (5.88 per cent) respectively.

APT Securities and Funds traded N73.002 billion, which is 5.01 per cent, while Chapel Hill Denham accounted for N58.898 billion or 4.04 per cent. Others are; Coronation Securities, FBN Quest Securities and Cardinalstone Securities traded shares worth N58.829 billion, N50.775 billion and N45.176 billion, respectively.

Further analysis of the performance, in volume terms, showed that Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers maintained the number one spot, trading 11.268 billion shares or 9.26 per cent. Qualinvest Capital accounted for 10.755 billion shares or 8.84 per cent. Recap Securities recorded 7.253 billion shares, which is 5.96 per cent, while Greenwich Trust and CSL Stockbrokers Limited accounted for 7.238 billion shares or 5.95 per cent and 6.397 billion shares or 5.26 per cent in that order.

Also, Cardinalstone Securities, EFG Hermes, Chapel Hill Denham Securities, Morgan Capital Securities and FBNQuest Securities traded volume of shares of 5.636 billion, 5.521 billion, 5.249 billion, 4.356 billion and 3.348 billion.

In an effort to stimulate demand and engender competition in the stock broking community, the management of the Nigerian Stock Exchange had in September 2011 introduced ranking of brokers by transaction value and volume.

Meanwhile, the stock market has recorded a year-to-date loss of 15.58 per cent as at October 11, 2019 due to insecurity and economic uncertainties perceived by investors.

Market analysts have identified volume of transactions as a major challenge facing stockbroking firms in Nigeria. According to them, there are a few stockbrokers working with these foreign institutions, who collectively control major volumes traded in the market.

Market watchers believed that the dominance of these brokers appears to be the reasons they are dictating the tune in the Nigerian market for now and so anytime they start buying, the bulls return and when they stop buying and take their profit, the bears take over again.

Former president of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Mr. Oluwaseyi Abe, said the biggest challenge facing stockbrokers currently was low participation and low liquidity in the market.

“While the regulators and stockbrokers have been working hard to create new products such as the Exchange Traded Funds, the buy side of the market remains weak, especially from the local end,” he said.

Analysts at United Capital Plc, noted that “The moderated share prices continue to present good entry points for value investors, although we expect the current bearish trend to persist even into the last quarter of 2019 as there is no stimulus in sight. Hence, we expect the authorities to implement market-friendly policies in order to facilitate real sector productivity.

“Over first half of the year, equities in global, emerging and frontier markets bucked the 2018 bearish trend. This was as most indices ended in the green territory on the back of the global easing narratives. However, most equities in the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region underperformed their emerging and frontier market peers, as FPIs piled into high yielding debt instruments within the region.

“Looking ahead, we believe the outlook for emerging and frontier market equities will remain positive through H2, 2019 on the back of the expectation for a more dovish global monetary policy.

“For SSA, we expect interest in equities to remain fundamentally driven as the heavy-weight market movers, FPI continue to look for bold economic reforms as a fundamental reason for buying equities. Thus, in the absence of any new reforms in H2, 2019, we expect sentiments to remain similar to that of H1, 2019.”