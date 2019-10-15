Stop Unsafe Abortions, Go For Family Planning 

To tackle and (stop or end) unsafe abortion occasioned by unplanned pregnancy, maternal and child health, experts have called on government at all levels to massively invest in family planning.

This they say is to enable more women and girls have access to modern contraceptive methods of their choice.

The importance of using modern family planning based on available evidence cannot be over-emphasised, even as experts say that the method strengthens the health of the woman on every side.

It has been proven to be low-cost, yet effective way of preventing maternal deaths, whereby risky pregnancies that often result in unsafe abortions are avoided.

According to them, family planning reduces maternal deaths by over 30 per cent and can effectively prevent unsafe abortion.

Nigeria, from available data, has one of the highest maternal mortality ratios in the world. Although the government has acknowledged the problem and is committed to improving maternal health, evidence suggests that progress has been limited, and unsafe abortion remains a major contributor to maternal morbidity and mortality.

In a hospital based study titled, “Unsafe Abortion and Maternal Mortality in Nigeria: A Review”, carried out by Edidiong Ime from the University of Uyo, the research revealed that unsafe abortion is a common cause of maternal mortality in Nigeria, but can be prevented through the use of modern contraceptives.

According to Ime, the impact of unsafe abortion on maternal mortality is underappreciated because of the clandestine nature of the practice.

“The methods used for unsafe abortion are diverse and the reasons given for them are not limited to unwanted and unplanned pregnancies only. Restrictive abortion laws, socioeconomic disadvantage, socio-cultural and religious beliefs have been seen as factors that have helped to proliferate the scourge”, he said.

He however, identified increased use of contraceptive services as a public health measure and strategy for preventing unplanned pregnancies and unsafe abortion and by extension, maternal mortality.

Findings from National Demographic and Health Survey 2018, suggest that unintended pregnancy—the root cause of most abortions—is still occurring at moderately high levels in Nigeria.

Already, estimates show that unsafe abortions account for roughly 5,000 maternal deaths every year in Nigeria, or on average, 14 maternal deaths each day.

Besides, unsafe abortions are also said to be costly to women and the health care system.

Again, evidence shows that following the nation’s restrictive abortion laws, 60 percent of abortions in Nigeria are carried out by quacks, while 40 percent were performed by doctors with skills.

Experts are attributing the high rates of unintended pregnancy and abortion to the combination of low prevalence of contraceptive use (especially use of modern methods).

They however, pointed that cases of unplanned pregnancy and unsafe abortion could be effectively addressed through increased investment in family planning and the health of women in general.

Stressing that lack of access to family planning was one of the major factors contributing to unsafe abortion.

Co-Principal Investigator, PMA2020, Dr Funmi Olaolorun, said programs and policies that would improve women’s and men’s knowledge of access to and use of contraceptive methods should be implemented to reduce unintended pregnancies and abortions or unplanned births that often follow.

“The provision and quality of post abortion care should be improved and expanded to reduce illness and death from unsafe abortion”, she said.

For her, since the ban and restriction on abortion did not prevent it from happening, the use of family planning would go a long way in preventing unwanted pregnancies that often end in unsafe abortion.

For Kabir Abdullahi, another maternal health advocate, prioritising family planning could significantly address the poor state of maternal health in the country.

According to him, 90 percent of Nigerian women are dying daily from pregnancy complications such as unsafe abortion translating into four women dying per hour.

He further advocates, “We need to expand access and make the services available to women. Husbands need to support their wives in accessing the services because is a life saving commodity.

“And the government should have budget lines for family planning/childbirth spacing. Now, media stations should promote benefits of contraceptive utilisation and reduce incidences of deaths from unsafe abortion.”