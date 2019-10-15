The Scourge Of School Kidnappings

Recently, civil society organisations led by the BBOG (Bring Back Our Girls) group held events to commemorate 2000 days of the sad events of Chibok schoolgirls kidnapping. On April 14, 2014, terrorists of the Boko Haram sect arrived in trucks at Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, in Borno State, and kidnapped about 276 female students. That put Nigeria in the forecourt of the entire world. Never had it been reported that so many persons were abducted in one fell swoop. And many world leaders and showbiz personalities joined their Nigerians in calling for the release of the girls.

The then Jonathan administration’s poor handling of the incident in the immediate aftermath and its subsequent failure to find and rescue the girls ultimately sounded the death knell to the President Good luck Jonathan’s re-election bid and threw the then ruling party out of power when the 2015 general election came around.

Since then many of the girls had been recovered but a big number are still unaccounted for.

In their rallies the other week, the campaigners reminded the federal government that 112 of the girls are still missing and that it should not give up on them, but to rev up efforts to rescue not only them, but also Leah Sharibu and other students in the captivity of kidnappers and terrorists.

Notably, the Chibok kidnap incident brought a whole new dimension to the crime of kidnapping. For while terrorists and other bandits targeted the high and mighty in order to extort huge ransom from their families, since that incident in the Borno town, kidnappers are now more and more targeting defenceless students and their teachers and trying to use their captives to extort government.

At the last count, since after Chibok, there have been at least six other kidnapping incidents involving schools and school children.

After Chibok, there was Dapchi where on February 19, 2018 terrorists of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), a splinter group from Boko Haram with allegiance to ISIS, stuck in the Yobe town and abducted 110 schoolgirls from the dormitory of Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, in an attack that bore many similarities to Chibok four years earlier.

The incident threw up conspiracy theories and drew a lot of criticisms against the security forces for not anticipating the attack in the first place and for not responding in good time to save the girls despite advance warning. However, through the efforts of the Buhari administration, the terrorists returned the girls to the town but not before five had died. They also held back a sixth, Leah Sharibu, the lone Christian among the pack, for refusing to convert to Islam.

Earlier on October 7, 2016, gunmen suspected to be militants attacked Lagos State Model College, Igbo Nla, Epe, and took four students, a vice principal and another teacher. The following year, on May 25, 2017, the kidnappers returned to the same school. This time they abducted six students and two principals, one from the primary section and the other from the secondary section. There was a strong reaction from the security forces, with a joint operation by the police and the navy leading to the killing of 14 militants in the creeks.

In neighbouring Ogun State, the kidnappers struck on January 14, 2017, taking away three students and five members of staff from Nigeria-Turkish International College, Isheri. They were later rescued by the police.

This year, the attackers returned up north and struck in Kaduna where they abducted six schoolgirls and two teachers from Engravers College, Kakau, on October 3, this year.

Before the dust could settle, they struck again in a Kaduna school, this time taking away the school principal of Government Technical College, Mararaban, Kajuru, in Kajuru local government area of the state. As usual they have demanded ransom before they can free the man.

As a newspaper, we condemned this penchant for criminal elements to target schools for their nefarious activities. Schools are where children are meant to be shaped into leaders of the future. It is an environment which should only be for the imparting of the highest values of the society.

So, an attack on a school is like violation of the society’s sacred vaults. Such attacks pose the danger of discouraging our children from schooling, especially in some parts of the country where cultural practice impedes school enrolment.

In this wise we urge the government and its security agencies to devise measures to combat those criminals who target school children and their minders.

Ultimately, the federal government has to find a way to uproot this kidnap-for-ransom fad that has become the new normal in the country.