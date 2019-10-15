UNICEF Urges Joint Efforts To Tackle Escalating Malnutrition In South Sudan

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday called for joint efforts to prevent the worsening levels of malnutrition in South Sudan, where an estimated 1.3 million children will suffer acute malnutrition in 2020.

Mohamed Ayoya, UNICEF Representative in South Sudan, said this during the launching of the latest state of the world’s children’s report in Juba.

Ayoya said they need a multi-sectoral approach that involves the government to help prevent malnutrition which is putting the future of the country at risk as it emerges from the five years conflict.

“Every child in need of treatment for malnutrition is a failure, a failure in preventing the suffering,” Ayoya said.

Ayoya said the prevalence of acute malnutrition among children in South Sudan had increased from 13 per cent in 2018 to 16 per cent in 2019, which is above the 15 per cent emergency threshold.

Ayoya added that a paradigm shift was needed to help tackle malnutrition by shifting from focusing on treatment to prioritising prevention.

“Preventing malnutrition is an essential part of realising every child’s right to health.

“Young children can suffer lifelong consequences and in worst case die if malnutrition is not addressed timely during the crucial years in life,” said Ayoya.

The report says that in 2018 at least 1 in 3 children under five globally were either stunted, wasted or overweight, reflecting poor growth hence putting them at risk of increased infections.

Others are weak learning skills, low immunity and in many cases, death.

It also reveals that 340 million children globally suffered from deficiencies in vitamins and minerals such as iron and iodine, further undermining their growth.

“UNICEF calls on the government of South Sudan to produce a multi-sectoral strategic plan for nutrition with joint targets, pooled resources, multi-sectoral coordination, an accountability framework and joint monitoring and evaluation system,” added Ayoya.

He also urged donors to support prevention activities as well as treatment of malnutrition and advocate for an enabling environment for a multi-sectoral nutrition strategy.

Andrea Suley, UNICEF Deputy Representative South Sudan, revealed the urgent need to prevent malaria, which remains one of the biggest contributors of malnutrition in the youngest nation.

“Tackling malnutrition also requires addressing underlying causes such as malaria which is often the start of a journey into malnutrition,” added Suley. (Xinhua/NAN)