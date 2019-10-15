BUSINESS
World Bank Pays Visit To Ladi Kwali Pottery Centre
All is now set for the commencement of rehabilitation work on the long – abandoned Ladi Kwali Pottery Centre in Suleja, Niger State following the second assessment visit to the centre by the World Bank, the financier of the project, at the weekend.
In pursuit of the economic diversification agenda of the federal government, the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) had during the first visit earlier in the year announced its plans to revamp the centre and restore its lost glory through the mininstry’s World Bank assisted Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification (MINDIVER) project and achieve the economic and aestetic aims for which it was initially set up.
The World Bank Group representative and head, Energy and Extractives Unit in Washington DC, Michael Stanley, was led to the centre by the MINDIVER Project coordinator, Mr Linus Adie.
Speaking to newsmen after being shown round the relics of structures of the dilapidated acclaimed international pottery centre, Stanley remarked that the World Bank was delighted to be part of the project.
He explained that the project was very critical as the centre projects Nigeria’s cultural heritage and has tremendous socio-economic value for the country and the world at large.
“When the centre is restored, we can bring in young people, train and make artisans of them; and they will go and replicate same in other parts of the country, teaching people how to use indigenous mineral materials to make things that are economically viable, not only to the country, but also the world at large,” he said.
On his part, the chief technical officer on the project’s steering committee and president, Dajo Ceramics International, Levi O’Ben Yakubu, explained that the visit was to avail Michael the opportunity to come down and see things for himself prior to final endorsement for work to commence on the project.
He noted with delight that the revival of the centre would open up business opportunities in several solid minerals such as kaolin and clay thereby creating jobs.
Lamenting the culture of importing ceramic wares massively inspite of the abundance of the materials in the country, Yakubu noted that resuscitation of the centre after over four decades of abandonment was one of the best things that was happening under the present administration.
