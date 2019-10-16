80 Million Women, Children Still Victims Of GBV In Nigeria – FIDA

The Country Vice President, International Federation of Women Lawyers, (FIDA) Nigeria, Mrs Rhoda Tyoden has said approximately 80 million women and girls still suffer Gender Base Violence (GBV) in Nigeria saying that there is need to pull resources together to ensure that this menace is eradicated from the country.

Tyoden stated this at the Force Headquarters Abuja during a courtesy visit to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Abubakar Adamu.

She said FIDA, during a regional congress recently held in Abuja emphasised that there was a need for the Nigerian Police Force to deeply understand the provisions of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act to achieve the effective implementation of the act.

She appealed to the IGP for gender desk officer of the force to be trained on how to handle victims of GBV that come to the police station, this according to her will ensure that cases brought in are handled by trained police personnel.

Tyoden said that while FIDA provides free legal services to indigent women and children and also watch brief for them, the group cannot ensure justice is done noting that the investigation and prosecution of these cases are key to ensuring that justice is seen to be done.

“Therefore we appeal for the police to partner with FIDA Nigeria and her branches in furtherance of the protection of the rights of victims of violence.

“We request that resources be made available to ensure that police stations across the country go on patrols, round neighborhoods that are notorious for high crime rate. This will reduce the incidence of violence as perpetrators will not be able to execute heinous crimes knowing that security is tight in the area” she added.

She thanked the police for partnering with FIDA Nigeria, to develop a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in handling GBV noting that the SOP will aid the gender desk officer in carrying out their duties more efficiently and professionally in order to ensure that human rights of victims are preserved.

In his response, the representative of the IGP, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Alkali Usman, who is the Force Secretary of the Nigerian Police Force, said the Nigerian Police Force is ready to partner with FIDA assuring them of their continuous support as desk offices are being trained and there is room for improvement.

“As for assist in terms of prosecution, we are aware of all your branches across the country and are partnering the commissioner of police and legal officers. We are also on notes that our officers have been directed to collaborate and synergies with you especially in cases that affects women and children” Usman said.