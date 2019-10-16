African Economic Congress To Focus On Impacts Of AfCTFA

Organisers of the first African Economic Congress (AEC) have said the regional forum will focus on the strategic ramifications of the African ContinentaI Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and its future impact on Africa’s global cooperation and the African Industrial Revolution.

Convener and chief executive officer of the congress, Nancy Nnaji said it will contribute to AfCFTA debate by explaining and promoting its priorities and policy actions to address challenges in areas like Trade and Investment, Agriculture, economic policy, climate change and energy.

More than 500 participants from all over Africa will be at Shehu Musa Yar’adua Center, Abuja from 4-6 November 2019 to attend the first session of the African Economic Congress, she said.

During the sessions, participants are expected to engage in an in-depth dialogue with a number of international financial institutions, economic stakeholders, industry players, and the International Finance Corporation, in order to review the development and adoption of policies and mechanisms for the engagement and effective participation of peoples.

The programme in Abuja, Nigeria will aim to foster systems leadership and global stewardship while recognizing the actuality of a more complex, “multiconceptual” world.

Dr. Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor, Dr. Babatunde Fowler, Executive Chairman, FIRS, Mitchell Elegbe, MD interswitch, Dr. Adesola Kazeem Adeduntan, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Demola Sogunle, Stanbic IBTC, Dr. Fatoumata Ceesay, Former Speaker Gambia Parliament, Aliyu Abdulhameed, MD/CEO, NIRSAL, and a host of others have accepted the invitation of the congress and will participate in a range of sessions and meetings with leaders from politics, business and society from across Africa.

Although Africa is seen as the second largest growing economy, today, Africa is witnessing political and economic resurgence, lit is time that our leaders come together push African development to be owned and driven by the African people in the spirit of Pan-Africanism. This congress is a forum to actualise this.

Member of the AEC board and former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Obadaya Mailafia said the African Economic Congress is about Africans talking to Africans about African originated solutions to African problems. “This is on how to give practical solutions to African issues – home grown solutions. There will never be an end to discussing our problems. We are interested in solutions. We are all part of the solutions,” he stated.

The conference is billed to function on the working principles of: To discuss and solve the challenges of continental trade integration process

To create opportunities for investments and how to operate across African borders. To discuss Africa’s regional integration and free trade zone; Africa’s financial market for development; Transformation of talent and the impact on employment skills, societal needs and political expectations on business leadership among others.