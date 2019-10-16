Another 173 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya

Another two batches of 173 stranded Nigerians from Libya were yesterday received in Lagos by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The returnees who arrived the country in two different flights were received by the coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office, Alhaji Idris Abubakar Muhammed, at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

A chartered aircraft belonging to Al Buraq Air with flight number BRQ189.14 and registration number 5A-DMG.MRA landed at about 04: 52 a. m brought 162 from Misrata while a commercial flight which brought 11 other returnees from Bengazil also landed at 5:15 a. M.

The profiling of the returnees on arrival indicated that were 52 adults female, four female children and four female infants as well as 106 adults male, two male children and five male infants were brought in the batch.

Among the returnees were 21 with medical issues.

A returnee, Miss Areni Aishat, 23 years old, from Ogun narrated how she was deceived with the promised of traveling to New York City, USA with the opportunity to practice catering.

She said that, “I just graduated as a catering apprentice and my aunty told me that she can help me to travel to USA where I do my work better. She told me that she would pay for my transportation and that I would refund when I start working there”.

“I did not know that she was deceiving me until we left know and embarked on long journey. It was my mates that revealed to me that it was Libya they were heading when she started making trouble that it was USA she was promised’’.

Miss Areni continued that when she got to Libya, she was told that there’s nothing like catering job that either to be a house girl or to be sold out to Connection House that is prostitution network.

She said she worked for one year and 3 months but paid her trafficker 5 months salaries of 90,000 per month.

“I decided to return home because the nature of the work is not ideal for human being. On those who are still thinking of traveling to Libya, I will advise whoever is thinking to Libya to never contemplate doing so”.

“Nigeria is far better than Libya, Libya is dangerous, it is either you are kidnapped, killed, raped, robbed or bombing here and there. Nigerians are not safe there”, she narrated.

Areni further stated that she was tired of staying in Libya and revealed how she was able to join this batch back to Nigeria.

“I was helped back to the country when my mother went to NAPTIP office to complain and a phone number of a staff of Nigerian embassy was sent to me and it was the Embassy staff that facilitated my return the country. I am grateful to Nigerian government for helping back to the country”.