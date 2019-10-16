Aribo Can Replace Mikel – Nwosu

Ex-international, Henry Nwosu has lauded new Super Eagles sensation, Joe Aribo, and believes the young midfilder is an ideal replacement for former captain, Mikel Obi.

Aribo scored twice in his first two games for Nigeria against Ukraine and Brazil respectively.

Nwosu, who knows what it takes to be successful player at the national team level, following his involvement in 1980 Africa Cup of Nations for Nigeria , said Aribo’s confidence and determination would help him reach greater heights with the Nigerian senior team.

“The performance of the Super Eagles against Brazil was superb and I am impressed with the way the players approached the game,”

“One player that caught my attention was Joe Aribo because he’s just playing in his second game for the Super Eagles and displayed some high level of football.

“The goal he scored was also genius based on his quick movement with the ball before beating Brazil goalkeeper, Ederson. If he continues this way, I simply believe he has what it takes to replace Mikel Obi in the heart of the Super Eagles’ midfield.”

Aribk is now set to return to Rangers’ starting line up this weekend, after missing past few games due to the head injury he sustained against Livingston last month.