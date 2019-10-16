CSOs Seek Dasuki, El-Zakzaky, Sowore, Others Release

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have called for the release of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd), Shites Islamic Movement group leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and publisher of online media, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

The group also called for the release of journalists, James Abiri and Abubakar Idris Dadiyata.

A statement issued by the Public Relation Officer of the Middle Belt Coordination, Comrade Godwin Ekoja, after a programme held in Lagos, Enugu, Kaduna and Ibadan tagged: Tour On Peace And Political Stability in Nigeria (PPS), the group said it cannot despute the fact that Nigeria has many problems which need to be tackled.

“Our challenges includes; Corruption, Terrorism specifically Boko Haram insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, infrastructure deficit, sad state of education and university system, unemployment, sexual harassment as well as the political and economic uncertainty.”

“As we know, Nigeria is marked by the emergence in various epochs of civilisations, kingdoms, states, caliphate and natural endowment. Nigeria has continued to enjoy her multiculturalists’ status.”

“This has manifested in the way the people socialize and worship in different aspects and manners. This has raised many concern from within and outside Nigeria as some Muslims minority group, the Shites Muslims whose leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky was detained despite a valid court order that freed him in December 2016.”

“The case of Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd), the case of Omoyele Sowore, James Abiri, Dadiyata and many Nigerians that are been mishandled, oppressed and denied freedom unjustly by the authority,” should be looked at” the statement said.

The statement said during their programme, a renown Public Relation Officer, Prince Adelaja Adeoye said that for peaceful coexistence to be established among Nigerians, the government must have a collaborative understanding with all citizens regardless of their religious or ethnic background adding that the country is what it is today because of lack of trust and mutual suspicion among various groups in the country.

“For instance, the issue of insecurity became heightened due to the ethnic colouration introduced into it For us to have a peaceful impact and togetherness as citizens, we must be able to live together without any fear that those who are not from our ethnic regions will want to do us harm. Look at the Military for instance, various ethnic groups are having issues with one another, all because of lack of trust.”

“As a politician, I will like to state it the way it is and have always been. When a President is elected, he should become a leader and father of all, even to those who didn’t vote for him. But when those at the forefront of leadership begins to make divisive policies and statements, it is expected that those who the tide are turning against will react more in negative ways, which will have severe impact on the peace and progress of the country and breed all kinds of agitations.”

“We gain independence in 1960, we have been striving to bring everyone together for a solid and robust Nation, but our gain seems very slow due to the obvious divisiveness, we can close this gap with credible leaders. We can achieve a country where we won’t have to despise the other person because of their religion or ethnicity, leaders must be able to lead by example, this is what we need,” he said.

A Phd student from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria who was part of the event, Comrade Austin Ameh, stressed the need for the government to shun sentiments and work towards the unity of the people.

“The solution to Nigeria’s problems does not need violence atrocities and damages. The already atrocities committed by Boko Haram and Bandits are enough. Our great country Nigeria does not lack its own peaceful and effective solutions that can only be achieved through peace and unity and collective participation of the people,” he added.