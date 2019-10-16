CWED Takes Hand Washing Campaign To Kaduna Communities

As part of activities that marked the global handwashing day celebration, abNon Governmental organization known as Centre for Water and Environment Development (CWED) took the hand washing campaign to Rido and Mara Mara communities of Kaduna state.

Global Handwashing Day with then theme “Clean Hands for All” is an annual global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an easy, effective, and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

Speaking on the campaign, the program manager of CWED Shanji Doria Zakama said this year’s theme followed the push to leave no one behind in the sustainable development agenda.

She stressed that inequalities in handwashing facilities and effective handwashing promotion programs can put individuals at higher risk for diseases that impact their health, education, and economic outcomes.

The program manager said he CWED held her first global handwashing Day in 2018, an opportunity she said it was to design, test, and replicate creative ways to encourage people to wash their hands with soap at critical times.

“Global Handwashing Day is designed to foster and support a global and local culture of handwashing with soap; shine a spotlight on the state of handwashing around the world; and raise awareness about the benefits of handwashing with soap.

“The Centre for Water and Environment Development encourages everyone to wash their hands with soap at critical times, especially before eating, cooking, or feeding others. Model good handwashing behavior, and remind or help others to always wash their hands before eating.

“Make handwashing part of your family meals. Establish places to wash your hands in the household, in your community, in schools, workplaces, and in health facilities. Promote effective handwashing behavior change in research, policy, programs, and advocacy” she further stressed.

Coordinator WASH department Mary E. Daniel and the Hygiene officer (WASH) Florence Manshop and the Desk officer (Education) Victoria James in their various speeches commended CWED for the hand washing campaign, stressing that it’s importance cannot be overemphasised.

The field handwashing triggering tools used during the campaign in the community were, Anal cleansing materials, Shit and Shake, Cassava/Egg demonstration, Charcoal Smearing, Smelly hands, Scratch and Smell, Feaces on baby napping, Wall contamination, Food sharing, and dirt under fingernails.