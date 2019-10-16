Connect with us
Davido To Collaborate With Naira Marley,Zlatan

Many have been waiting for this record for a long time as it is no news that Davido is a great fan of both Naira Marley and Zlatan.

Davido , who recently announced that he’s releasing a song featuring Naira Marley and Zlatan made it public on Twitter on the 11th of October where the pop singer revealed songwriter, Wurld and producer, Shizzi, will also be a part of the project which is a track on his soon to be released album, “A Good Time.”

He said; “OMO !!!! ME !! NAIRA !! ZLATAN !! WURLD!! SHIZZI!! ON 1 SONG!!!! Chaiii!!! I’M SCARED!!!!!! #AGOODTIME.”

Since the announcement, fans are expressing their excitement and anticipation for the single on twitter,tagging it a would-be bomb and banger.

