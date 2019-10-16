SPORTS
Draw Against Brazil Big Boost For 2021 AFCON – Rohr
Super Eagles’ head coach, Gernot Rohr has lauded his players for their impressive performance in last Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Brazil, in a friendly match in Singapore.
Five-time world champions, Brazil, will dig deep into their arsenal before securing the equalizer as the Super Eagles had them on the back foot following Joseph Ayodele-Aribo’s 35th minute goal.
“This result is a good confidence booster for the team. We now have to prepare for more competitive games next month”.
“I am happy we stayed organised even when the Brazilians mounted a lot of pressure on us in the second half. The only negative thing is the injury to (Francis) Uzoho,” the Franco-German said minutes after the final whistle at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang.
Aribo’s goal, his second in as many matches with the Super Eagles team, was an eye-catching finish as he received a pass from Moses Simon and then waltzed his way through a number of outstretched Brazilian legs to shoot past goalkeeper Ederson.
Brazil drew level three minutes after the restart but the three-time African champions held firm in the face of onslaught after onslaught, and could have won in the end had Thiago Silva not upset a marauding Aribo with the South American’s exposed.
Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who horribly twisted his leg as he went for the ball from a corner kick, will be out for a minimum of six months, according to team doctor, Ibrahim Gyaran.
Nigeria would host Benin Republic on 14th November in the opening day of the 2021 AFCON qualifying campaign, before flying to Lesotho for a day two match on 19th November.
