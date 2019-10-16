FG Doesn’t Play Politics With Security – Lai Moh’d

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has disclosed that the federal government does not play politics with the security and welfare of citizens.

Alhaji Mohammed who disclosed this in Katsina State yesterday during his opening remarks at the special town hall meeting on security organized by his ministry on the efforts of the federal government and that of the North-West governments to tackle banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping in the region, said this was a reflection of the patriotism, commitment and nationalism of the Governors, irrespective of their party affiliations.

He stressed that one of the cardinal programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is to tackle insecurity across the country.

The governors of Katsina (Aminu Masari), Zamfara (Bello Matawalle) and Sokoto States (Aminu Tambuwal), the minister of defence, Major General Bashir Magaji (rtd) and his counterpart in Interior, Rauf Aregbesola were among the personalities who graced the occasion and gave accounts of their efforts to tackle crimes in the country.

The minister said whether it is Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling or armed robbery, the administration has faced the challenges posed by insecurity with grit and determination.

He said the federal government is unrelenting in tackling these challenges because without peace and security, there can be no development.

According to him “Here in the North-West, the security challenges; banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping, have been unique and daunting. The deadly attacks that claimed lives and destroyed property were daily making headline news all over the country. At a stage, the situation became so bad in some of the states in the North-West that many felt they were intractable.

“But thanks to the unrelenting efforts of the federal government as well as the determination and innovative efforts of the governments of the affected states, there has been a remarkable improvement, and peace and security are gradually returning to the worst-hit states.”

The minister decried that the progress that has been made in combating banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping has not made the kind of headlines that the security challenges were making at their peak.

Alhaji Mohammed said it has, therefore, become imperative for the federal government, working with the affected states, to provide a platform for the governors of the front-line states to highlight the successes they have achieved in their various states in tackling these cases of insecurity, as well as for relevant federal government ministers to highlight the efforts that have helped to drastically reduce the level of insecurity in the North West.