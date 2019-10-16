FG Plans Digital Policy To Fast– track 127,00km Broadband Rollout

The federal government has revealed that it is on the verge of developing a National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) which will be ready shortly, the minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Pantami has said.

The policy is expected to fast track the rollout of 127,000 kilometres of fibre optic broadband cable across the country. The policy document would also address the intractable challenges of right of way (RoW) and multiple taxation and multiple regulation facing the Nigerian telecommunications industry.

Dr. Isa Pantami, who disclosed this when the executive vice chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, led a delegation of the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) to the Minister to discuss critical industry issues affecting telecommunications operations in the country on Monday, acknowledged that he was fully aware of 90 percent of the challenges confronting the operators through the NCC.

He also said that the Ministry had started making efforts to address the issues through engaging the President and other relevant government agencies. He stated that efforts were ongoing to address all the concerns raised by the operators. While assuring ALTON delegation of his unflinching support, Pantami said: “We are already working on some of the issues raised by ALTON. I have had continuous engagements with the President on some of the issues, we would study your submission and begin to address the various issues you have raised.

“Accordingly, we will also explore better alternatives besides and beyond what ALTON has recommended in its submission to us towards ensuring that the issues are dealt with in the interest of all Nigerians,” he said.

Tabling the sectoral challenges before the Minister, ALTON president, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, listed and extensively discussed a number of issues confronting the operators.

These include the problem of denial or exorbitant cost of Right of Way (RoW) by state governments, vandalism of telecoms infrastructure, poor or lack of access to public electricity to run telecoms operations, multiple taxations and regulations, the need for Executive Order to protect telecoms infrastructure, and the need for a national digital policy.

Adebayo earnestly solicited the Minister’s interventions requesting him to use his good office to address the issues in view of the significance of telecoms as a central and pivotal infrastructure shaping the economy.

Adebayo, who submitted a document detailing issues requiring immediate attention specially acknowledged the exceptional leadership of Prof. Danbatta as the EVC of NCC, stressing that the current upbeat status of the industry is largely traceable to the good regulatory regime instituted by the leadership of the Commission.

Earlier in his remarks, Danbatta said while the federal government, through the Ministry and the NCC, is committed to deepening digital access, the RoW issue, among several others, remains the biggest issue standing in the way of the accelerated telecoms infrastructure and by extension, broadband development.

“So, ALTON is led here today to talk, as a body, about the challenges they are facing as operators in the industry. We also believe that achieving federal government’s target of 127,000 kilometers of fibre across the country, which is critical to our broadband and digital economy drive, depends on how these industry issues are addressed,” he said.

Danbatta further commended the Minister ‘for the way and manner he had hit the ground running upon assumption of office’, adding that the Commission facilitated the meeting in order for the operators to ventilate their views to the Minister on various challenges in the industry and as a sequel to the report the Commission already presented to the Minister upon assumption of office.