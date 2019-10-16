Gov Bello And I Mended Fences To Move Kogi Forward – Ohikere

Dr Tom Ohikere, a former federal lawmaker, is secretary of media and publicity committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council in the governorship election in Kogi State. In this interview with journalists, he explains he and the state governor decided to reconcile their political, among other issues pertaining to the forthcoming poll.

You and Governor Yahaya Bello have been at loggerheads before the present turn of things. How is the relationship between the two of you now?

We are back together. The past is the past. We have had frayed nerves and media exchanges but things have taken a turn for the better. We know that the process that led to the emergence of the governor was not satisfactory to some of us and we disagreed but the party leadership decided and the court affirmed, so that is it. After a while we decided to fall in line with our party and the position of the law. Let me also inform you that me and the governor are friends and brothers. I was in-charge of his media team during his campaigning to be the APC candidate in 2015. So it was quite easy for us to bury the hatchet and establish new and warmer relationship, especially now that the APC moves into the electioneering season. My party, the APC needs the media and organizational support it can get going into the election, so having been a former commissioner of information in the state, and I am the National Co-ordinator of the APC Broom Platform and was a member of the 2019 presidential election, directorate of field operation responsible for mobilization, sensitization and media relations, I decided to bring my expertise to bear to fight off the attempt by the PDP to return to power and foist their impunity, tyrannical ways and mismanagement on us.

So you know the governor and I like every faithful and committed member of the APC family is fully committed to see that the governor return to power by fighting the misinformation of the PDP by projecting and prospecting the achievements of the government.

How do you see the on-going reconciliation in Kogi State APC so far?

You know the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has made giant and unprecedented and abrupt strides in reconciling members and engendering harmony in the party. We know how it was at the inception of the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello. You know the tumult, crisis and confusion that rocked our party, which was then a nascent APC in Kogi State. The demise of Adoja, that is late Prince Abubakar Audu and the ensuing ramifications. But as you can sees now, it has rebuilt and is rebuilding itself. We are grateful to God, you know for the timely and strategic turn of things. When we started the APC in Kogi State, I mean the foundational members, Prince Abubakar, Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Atai Idoko, Haddi Ametuo, myself and others, we had the Kogi we envisioned and believed was possible, and it was because we were feed up with the way the state was being administered by the PDP. You know, we believed we could reform it. As you know, I was a commissioner of information in Alhaji Ibrahim Idris government. I left the PDP when Idris Wada was governor because I felt the PDP no longer stood for the ideals and principles I would have liked to stand for.

That is for equity, justice and inclusiveness. Kogi is one people. To govern effectively all sections need to feels that they belong, that their needs can be translated into action. When I joined the APC it was because I felt it tendered to my ideology, that is my principles. The misunderstanding that rocked the party in the state was basically because it was still at a formative stage, full of ideas, had just won an election and abruptly lost a dear leader. That is Prince Abubakar Audu. This situation was also exploited by the PDP vis a vis their propaganda, as they could not bear being out of power after a 12 year sting, when they were rejected by the people suddenly and unexpectedly. When tempers began to subside, the national leadership intervened, and that was it.That was our turning point.

Our God is a God of purpose. The APC is back, united in oneness, and this time around, it is resolute and committed to paradigm shift in the state. That is allowing a man from one of the two other tribes of the state to continue to exercise the highest office in the state, if we adjudge him to have shown competence and fairness in administering the peoples welfare. In this case, allowing Governor Yahaya Bello to continue and complete a second term in office if we rate him capable despite not being from Kogi East with a relatively largest population of the three senatorial districts. The government of Yahaya Bello has had a fair and modest set of achievements to be deserving of another term to consolidate and do more.

We know that anytime the people seek for a change of government through a change of party, it is because they are feed up with the old ways, especially a party in which they have witnessed successive change of government after a lengthy time interval. APC is not saying it is perfect, but it is saying on a comparative scorecard it has exceeded the opposition Peoples Demoratic party and is launching the state onto a new direction of reforms and economic reconstruction.

Kogi State is now administered by a detribalized, youthful governor. Kogi state has a cabinet with a balance representation of tribes and zones as it is with the distribution of other appointments as well as with the distribution of projects and infrastructures.

Many of the once aggrieved stakeholders, of which I am not exempt, have come to see and realize this. Before now and in the lead up to the primary and still on-going defected and indignant members have been trooping and returning to the fold. We are learning by each passing day that it is not easy being a party in power.

Members of the Audu political family have dissociated themselves from Hon James Faleke for associating with the governor. What is your take?

Who are members the Audu political family? We are the Audu political family or the Audu Faleke political family. James Faleke, myself and others. James Faleke is one of the leaders and the main pillar of the group. So whatever he says, he his speaking on behalf of the group. So any so-called Audu/Faleke political family outside the one being led by honourable James Faleke is just a pseudo and impersonating group. They are just elements of the opposition and their orchestration, one of their desperate attempts to send the message that APC is not a united house. But it would not work. We know their antics and tactics. Recall that I was once in the PDP. I want you to disregard them. Faleke as leader has directed the group and his supporters to give their support to the APC government and the quest to keep the PDP from return to power. We can also maintain the right to advise and support the government to deliver on the desires of Kogites. They have done so and are doing so. As a party we sometimes have disagreements, internal disagreements. And as a party of progressives, we are bound to always rise to the occasion. So I am glad that Faleke, Seidu Ogah, Babatunde Irukera, Admiral Jibrin among others have all risen to the occasion. So the APC is good to go.

This is the first election that Yahaya Bello will be fully contesting for himself. Coming from a minority ethnic group against a candidate from the majority ethnic group, Kogi East senatorial district, do you think he will win?

There are so many reasons I think he will win; first of all, the achievements on ground. We can see the projects scattered across the three Senatorial zones. We can see his innovative and ingenious programmes, particularly in the areas of health, security, education, civil service rationalization as well as agriculture.

The people can see these things in their constituencies or zones. We can also see how the governor is carrying every tribe and district along in his appointments and consequently in the governance of the state. You can see the torrent of endorsements he has been getting from various groups, associations and even traditional leaders. There is a kind of consensus among a great number of our people, women, youths, elderly, business people, chiefs that are appreciative of his good works and believes he can do better, and are open to giving him a second chance.

Even the Igalas who are the majority and from where the candidate of the PDP is from are overwhelmingly supporting his candidature. We know that Kogi East has always been captivated by the Yahaya Bello/Edward Onoja combination in the governance administration of the state. I know the influence and clout Edwar Onoja commands there. You know he was recently awarded the commander of the Igala Kingdom. So I am willing to bet on it. I believe with our unification and the brand acceptability of our flagbearers we shall be victorious.

Non-payment of salaries and gratuities has somehow dented the image of the government of Governor Bello. We have heard reports of the pitiable state of the plight of workers in the state. what in your opinion is the real issue here?

The real issue is that Kogi State is long overdue to have a rationalized, efficient, effective and service focus civil service. This is the intention of the governor and his team when they instituted the staff audit exercise. Kogi State is usually referred to a civil servant state as if the state government just randomly and carelessly employs workers in order to mop up citizens who are not gainfully employed. But if that is true, it has and is not serving any good or sustainable purpose. Turning the state bureaucracy into an unwieldy and almost moribund organization, draining up the scare and dire needed resources of the government for projects and development. Everything was going into the payment of salaries and other allowances, and they number of workers in government employ was not duly accounted for as a result of nepotistic favours, administrative patronages, internal lack of accountability and transparency leading to ghost workers, unqualified and undertrained staff in the employment of the government.

So that is the reason for the staff audit being one of the first task of the Bello administration. But you know how it is, because of entrenched sentiments and interests such measures and policies are not bound to be easy in their implementation. We saw the uproar it generated. We saw the same uproar in Kaduna state when the governor, Nasir El rufai decided to do the same thing but he went ahead and did it. So that is it. Even in the mist of this exercise, we saw several internal sabotage attempts according to the auditor-general of the state Mr Okala.

The delay in payment of salaries and gratuities was intended to ensure a comprehensive completion of the audit in accordance with the government’s prudency plan and to guard against internal sabotage. The problem was deeply rooted and complex as I have mentioned earlier. So it required diligent and thorough effort. Governor Bello is the first governor since the creation of the state to have decided that this is it. This is the way to go if we are going to free enough resources to pursue our infrastructural plan, projects and social welfare programmes, and support the private economy.

Former Governor Ibrahim Idris, was the only past governor to have attempted to grapple with this problem through a consultancy called Sally Tibbot. But was not thoroughly and successfully executed. Idris Wada his successor failed to key into the development and build on it to establish a sustainable template as Governor Bello is trying to do despite the odds. I will add that I was also concerned about the length of the exercise, that is the time it took to be completed but again these are part of the issues, why there is an urge for administrative and procedural reforms. But we are now beyond that. The exercise has been finally done with and the governor has pledge to be committed to due, timely and consistent payments, which he is now doing.

Do you think the election will be peaceful, especially in light of inter-party violence recorded in some parts of the state?

I think the election will be peaceful. We know that violence does not win elections. Just as I condemned what transpired the other day, where in Ankpa, Dr Usman Ugbo and a member of the Kogi state house of assembly where variously attacked, one life was even lost. That is not the APC way. The governor has put in place measures upon measure to make kogi safer, so they APC cannot join in unleashing mayhem that the party fought to get rid of. Governor Yahaya Bello has several times called on his supporters to desist from use of violence and he reiterated it recent in light the recent happenings. Violence use to be the PDP way. I know the Nigerian police is making tireless preparation to deploy a huge number of police men to oversee the election. So I believe it will be peaceful if the PDP candidate, Engineer Musa Wada can do away with the desperation and call on their supporters to exercise restraint and be law abiding.

It is just an election, not an all-out warfare. If the PDP can do that, I think the state is all set for a peaceful poll but the Nigerian police should not relent, they should remain vigilant, to investigate, pre-empt and prevent potential cases or activities that may lead to violence in the lead up the election.

You were recently at the INEC stakeholders round table. Do you think INEC has the capacity to conduct a free and fair election in Kogi State come November 16?

I believe that the Independent Electoral Commission has the will, capacity and capability to conduct a free and fair election in Kogi State come November 16. I was there at the round table I heard the chairman, professor Mahmud gave his word. He is a man of integrity, he has done it before. We know INEC cannot be hundred percent perfect but it can try and deliver a generally acceptable outcome. So I am sure and optimistic in INEC’S ability to deliver a free and fair election using youth corpers and synergizing with other agencies and institutions of the state. so, yes, I think INEC can deliver a credible poll