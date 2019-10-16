Gov Udom Calls For Global Collaboration Against Insurgency, Cybercrime

…says A’Ibom is safe for investment

Governor Udom Emmanuel has sued for collaboration among countries in the fight against insurgency, cybercrime and other vices that tend to dominate the global space.

The state chief executive stated this when he played host to Foreign Defense Attachés and staff of the Defense Intelligence Agency currently on a cultural visit to Akwa Ibom.

According to Governor Emmanuel, the world has become a global family and crime now knows no boundaries, color or race as such it becomes imperative for countries to forge ties in building effective security architecture and strategy to tackle the menace.

“Nigeria plays a strategic leadership role in developing Africa, as such I believe that the country can initiate economic and security cooperation among countries in the continent and beyond.”

“This should be at the front burner of discourse in national and International fora.

The governor thanked the National intelligence Agency for facilitating the visit to the state and encouraged the Foreign Attachés to explore areas of bilateral cooperation and attract investors to the state which he said is rich in natural resources a viable shorelines, fertile land, favorable weather and a state owned airline as well as good road network to ease transport across the state.

Mr Emmanuel said that the rich culture of the people and cuisine as well as hospitality is an additional flip to boost tourism and investment.

He announced that plans are underway for the implementation of the safe city infrastructure to aid in crime detection and control, making the state one of the safest state in the Country.

Earlier the Leader of the delegation, Brigadier General Parker Undiandiye said that Akwa Ibom was specifically chosen for the tour in view of the abundant economic potentials and development witnessed In the state and adjudged one of the safest in the Country.

He lauded the Governor for his vision in Industrialization which has made Akwa Ibom and Economic hub in the west African sub region.

On the diplomatic train were foreign attaches from America, France, Germany,Turkey Russia,Saudi Arabia and Ukraine.

Others were South Sudan,Botswana,Zimbabwe,Morroco, Russia, Bokina Faso and Netherlands together with staff of Nigeria Intelligence Agency, N.I.A.