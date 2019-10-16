NEWS
Governor Bello Commiserates With NUJ Chairman Over Mother’s Death
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has condoled with the State’s Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Alhaji Momojimoh Adeiza over the death of his mother, Malama Mariyetu Eneyizuo Adeiza.
The Governor described her death as a great loss to the family, the people of Adavi local government area of Kogi state and humanity at large.
Bello, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed commiserated with the family of the late octogenarian, while noting that her wisdom and wise counsel will be greatly missed by those she left behind.
”I received with great shock, the passing of your mother, the late Mallama Mariyetu Adeiza whose sad event took place on Tuesday morning. Although she was an old woman, the death of a beloved one is usually painful no matter how old the person may be.
”Allah will comfort you, your entire family and the people of Adavi. Her death is no doubt a heavy loss to the family and to all who have crossed her path.
”my sincere condolences go to the entire family. I pray Allah (SWT) bestows her soul Aljanatu Firdaus and to grant you, your siblings and relations the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, ” the Governor said.
The late Mallama Mariyetu died at the age of 85 early hours of Tuesday and was buried 4 pm according to Islamic rites at her Adavi residence, Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State.
MOST READ
Five Pupils, Others Drown In Heavy Flood
Okowa Inaugurates 42-member Advisory, Peace-building Council
Senate Passes Deep Offshore, Inland Basin PSC Bill
Bauchi Governorship And Mohammed’s Victory At Tribunal
Science’ll Solve Africa Challenges, Says Yobe Gov
Governor Bello Commiserates With NUJ Chairman Over Mother’s Death
Saraki Factor Can’t Resuscitate A Dying PDP In Kogi – Ohikere
MOST POPULAR
- BANKING AND FINANCE22 hours ago
Access Bank Hits N1bn In Digital Lending Daily
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Obaseki Insists On Zero-Tolerance To Thuggery In Edo
- FOOTBALL21 hours ago
I Don’t Look For Records, They Look For Me, Says Ronaldo After 700th Goal
- COVER STORIES8 hours ago
FG To Review Salaries Of Govs, Others
- FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Reconsider 2020 Champions League Final In Turkey, Italy Tells UEFA
- LABOUR MATTERS17 hours ago
NULGE Wants Ngige To Address Union’s Concerns To Avert Industrial Disputes
- ENTERTAINMENT20 hours ago
I’m Not Living My Best Life – Don Jazzy
- NEWS21 hours ago
Stop Unsafe Abortions, Go For Family Planning