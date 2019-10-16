Governor Bello Commiserates With NUJ Chairman Over Mother’s Death

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has condoled with the State’s Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Alhaji Momojimoh Adeiza over the death of his mother, Malama Mariyetu Eneyizuo Adeiza.

The Governor described her death as a great loss to the family, the people of Adavi local government area of Kogi state and humanity at large.

Bello, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed commiserated with the family of the late octogenarian, while noting that her wisdom and wise counsel will be greatly missed by those she left behind.

”I received with great shock, the passing of your mother, the late Mallama Mariyetu Adeiza whose sad event took place on Tuesday morning. Although she was an old woman, the death of a beloved one is usually painful no matter how old the person may be.

”Allah will comfort you, your entire family and the people of Adavi. Her death is no doubt a heavy loss to the family and to all who have crossed her path.

”my sincere condolences go to the entire family. I pray Allah (SWT) bestows her soul Aljanatu Firdaus and to grant you, your siblings and relations the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, ” the Governor said.

The late Mallama Mariyetu died at the age of 85 early hours of Tuesday and was buried 4 pm according to Islamic rites at her Adavi residence, Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State.