Group Writes Gov. Ikpeazu, On Roads, Infrastructure Decay In Aba

A group, under the name of Umu-Aba connect, an eminent social-cultural group in Abia state, has called on Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to pay close attention to the current conditions of urban and rural roads in Aba and other infrastructure, especially within Aba city center, saying that there is an urgent need by the government to act.

The group, with membership drawn from very well established and successful intellectuals, businessmen and community leaders and spread across the world, expressed concern that continuous neglect of infrastructure by successive governments has brought untold hardship on citizens and businesses operating in the city forcing many to abandon the foremost industrial capital for other cities in the country.

It called on Ikpeazu to act immediately as Aba is speedily declining in road infrastructure, saying that the once busy city is now steadily losing its famous reputation as the industrial capital and the entrepreneurial center of Nigeria.

The group, through its an open letter, signed by the group’s publicity secretary, Umu-Aba connect, Ugochukwu Okpara, lamented that Aba is gradually declining noting that “with huge amounts of waste dumped inside drainages and on walk-ways across the previously prosperous city, with no visible efforts at managing the growing tons of refuse on the streets of Aba, we are concerned that the situation may get worsened”.

The letter reads in part “as an association open to the public, we have received several calls from Aba residents who have overwhelmed our association with complaints and these complaints are tended to bring to attention these burning issues which the government seemingly have neglected. It is therefore in our position to embark on independent investigation, to verify and to make our findings open and public”.

It noted that the continuous neglect of roads and other infrastructure, including the daily dumping of refuse in the city center and across business districts within Aba, suggests that there is a need for the government to take immediate action.

It further stated that the reason the group, Umu-Aba connect worldwide, had overwhelmingly supported the incumbent governor in the last election was that the group had received assurances that dilapidating roads and decaying infrastructure will be revived and Aba restored to its former glorious position, especially since the incumbent governor is from Aba.

The statement reads “we, Umu-Aba connect, are calling on his excellency, the governor to immediately look into these issues concerning bad roads and incessant dumping of refuse all over the state. We are also using this medium to remind his excellency that our massive support for him during his reelection was because we believed he will change things for better”

The letter further called on the governor to act immediately on the issues bordering on the development of Aba and the entire Abia state as it will go a long way to justify the confidence the group had reposed in him. The letter noted that the effort of the group to erect Bus stop shelter in Aba town has not materialized because of undue delays while urging the government to remain open to private participation in development effort.

On roads, the group highlighted as needing urgent government intervention; Eziuku Road, Osusu Road, Omuma Road, Cemetery Road, Ngwa Road, Teaching Hospital Road, Okigwe Road, Immaculate Road St. Eugene Street and Akalama Street. It said that these are roads fewer than three kilometers which should be given urgent attention.