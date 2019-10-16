Industrial Effluents: FG Moves To Restore Challawa River

The federal government has disclosed its intention to restore the Challawa river in Kano state that is highly polluted with industrial effluents.

The director- general of National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Prof Aliyu Jauro stated this when he led the top management team of the agency on a courtesy visit to LEADERSHIP Newspaper in Abuja.

Challawa industrial layout is one of the three major industrial areas of Kano while river Challawa served as source of water supply and also used for irrigation and fishing.

However, over a decade of irregular discharge of harmful industrial effluents by tannery, textile and plastic industries in Kano is threatening the lives of residents of Sabuwar Gandu, Maidile, Sharada, Challawa and other communities along River Wudil who are currently taunted by water borne diseases and decreased number of fishes from the River.

Jauro noted that the agency is working tirelessly to checkmate the activities of the industries discharging effluents in the communities.

He said that the agency was established in 2017 through a national assembly Act but was reviewed last year and passed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, “In the principal act, whenever you have any issue of pollution that is of eminent danger to the environment, you have to go to a court of law, file the case and seek for injunction before you go on to seize the facility but the amendment act was able to take care of that problem”.

The DG stated that initially that there was a limit to enforcement on most of the penalties in the principal acts adding that with the amended act that NESREA is fully empowered to carry out enforcement.

He pointed out that the agency is challenged with funding, as most of the facilities needed for enforcement like the field vehicles are worn-out.

To this end, Jauro emphasised that NESREA has doubled efforts to fix the damaged vehicles, saying that the agency has been carrying out enforcement through its 29 state offices.

He assured that the headquarters would soon embark on enforcement for full compliance of environmental rules and regulations, just as he disclosed that enforcement is a major duty of the agency.

On climate change, the DG asserted that climate change mitigation was inculcated into the agency’s regulations like the control of vehicular and generator emissions from petrol and diesel engine.

He said, “These engine releases carbon-dioxide and nitrogenous oxide and some of these gases form the greenhouse gases, so when it rises up, it leads to increase in temperature, but NESREA as enforcement agency try to control these emissions”.

Jauro hinted that the agency also has regulations on the protection of Ozone layer from harmful substance, even as he advised Nigerians to avoid using substances that would deplete the ozone layer.

He harped on the role played by the ozone layer in preventing radiations from reaching the earth, which he said it’s one of the factors that led to climate change.

The DG also disclosed that NESREA is empowered to regulate desertification and drug abuse, noting that controlling desertification required the prohibition of deforestation and encouraging afforestation.

Jauro emphasised that by planting more trees, that there would be more oxygen, as the trees would absorb carbon-dioxide that triggers greenhouse gases.

He kicked against the importation of junk and unserviceable computers, stressing that any equipment that must be imported must be functional.

Recall that the federal controller of environment Lagos state, Mrs Oluwatoyin Agbenla had disclosed that out of 500,000 used computers imported into the country annually through the Lagos Port that about 357, 000 are junk and unserviceable while only 143, 000 are functional.

He harped on the need to strengthen the agency’s mechanisms through effective collaboration with Nigeria Customs to avoid allowing prohibited items into the country.

Jauro noted NESREA is empowered to issue clearance for the importation of functional electrical electronic equipment’s and not dead equipment’s.

He linked Nigeria’s porous borders as the safest place used to smuggle prohibited items.