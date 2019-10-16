JUST IN: Aisha Buhari Apologises Over Viral Video

First Lady, Aisha Buhari has tendered an apology to her children, immediate family members and all well-meaning Nigerians on the embarrassment over the videos circulating on social networks.

She made the apology during a solidarity visit by First Ladies from the states at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to a statement by her media aide, Suleiman Haruna, the First Lady called on them not to succumb to distractions by social media.

LEADERSHIP recalls that last week, a video in which a lady can be seen screaming at no one in particular and protesting her ordeal, went viral.

At the time, no one knew the location of the footage or who the furious lady was.

“Upon her return to Nigeria on Sunday, October 13, 2019 after a two-month vacation in the UK, Mrs. Buhari said she was the one in the video.

During an interview with BBC Hausa, Mrs. Buhari further explained the circumstances behind the video.

She said the video was recorded by Fatima Mamman Daura.

“I was the one in that video and this person you see standing at my back are my security personnel,” the First Lady narrated.

“It was Fatima, the daughter of Mamman Daura that shot the video in front of my security and everybody there. She was actually recording the whole thing right in front of me and was laughing and mocking me.

“They did that because my husband sacked them from the house. He told them to get all their belongings and leave the house for my son (Yusuf) to occupy.

“I left them and wanted to get to one of the rooms but they prevented me from getting through, I left them and took another way yet I met the store locked,” Mrs. Buhari said.

Meanwhile, Aisha Buhari has expressed her resolve to construct a regional secretariat for the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM). The Mission, which was established after the Beijing Conference of 1995, has been in the custody of Nigeria, with leadership rotating among African First Ladies.

“I have successfully secured 2.7 hectares of land in Abuja for this purpose and the foundation laying will soon be conducted in the presence of African First Ladies” said Mrs. Buhari.

Speaking on the advocacy project for the improvement of maternal and child health, which is supported by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and implemented by Future Assured Programme in partnership with the states First Ladies, Mrs. Buhari said it will come to an end in December 2019.

She used the opportunity to commend the first ladies for the good work they have been doing in their various states, and the successful collaboration they did with Future Assured, calling on the new First Ladies to do the same.

Earlier, First Lady of Borno state, Mrs. Falmata Umara Zulum representing Northern First Ladies Forum and Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, representing Southern First Ladies Forum spoke during the occasion.

Mrs. Zulum said they were at the Villa to welcome her back after a long absence, and expressed their unalloyed loyalty and support to her initiatives especially through the Future Assured Programme, which she said has made her a role model even to other African women.

Mrs. Obaseki on her part said they received news of the First Lady’s return with great excitement, praying God to continue to protect her.

The event was attended by wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of the Senate President, Mrs. Maryam Ahmed Lawan and wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Mrs. Salamatu Gbajabiamila, as well as wives of Governors and wives of Legislators.