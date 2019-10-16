Kogi Govt Pledges Robust Support For SMEs

Kogi State Government has pledged to give more robust support for Small and Medium Enterprises and other Small Scale businesses in the State to ensure that they were nurtured into viable and profitable enterprises.

This was made known on by Governor Yahaya Bello while he was paid a courtesy visit by the Association of Fashion Designers in the State through the Commissioner Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Engineer Abubakar Ohere.

The Association also gave its endorsement to the re-election bid of Governor Bello, promising to ensure that his victory was assured come November 16

The Governor further thanked the Fashion Designer’s Association for their endorsement, noting that he was overwhelmed by the huge support he has received from numerous supporting groups and associations.

He pointed out that their enterprise played a very crucial role in the society, noting that aside from the physical impact they create with their handwork they also add value to the state’s economy.

Governor Bello however assured that his administration would continue to place entrepreneurship at a position of priority and give the deserving support it needed to make it more economically viable.

He also stated that the State would continue to create an enabling atmosphere, with a focus on the security of lives and properties so that every resident in the state irrespective of their enterprise would continue to make progress.

The Fashion Designer’s Association thanked the State Government under the New Direction Government for creating a suitable environment for businesses to thrive affirming that the state was conducive for them and their handwork.

The Association’s leadership also affirmed that the governor’s administration has made a tremendous mark in the area of infrastructure particularly in rural areas in the state which were previously left to wallow in shamble by previous administrations.