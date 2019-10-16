Lagos Seeks Partnership On Waterway Transportation

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated the commitment of his administration to collaborate with the private sector to improve water transportation in the state.

Sanwo Olu who was the special guest of honour and “rider zero,” as Uber announced its pilot of Uber BOAT in Lagos said the state government is committed to building infrastructure to support inter-modal transportation in the state.

He said “The last couple of years have seen the Lagos State Government commit to building up infrastructure that supports multi-modal transportation, which includes water transport. We collaborated with Uber on this because of the shared vision to utilize the waterways more as a means of decongesting the city. We remain excited at the prospect of scaling this initiative up and taking it further.”

Also speaking, the state’s commissioner for Transportation Dr. Frederic Oladeinde said, “Lagos State Government has embarked on a transformation agenda that has traffic management and mobility as key focus areas.”

He added that, “UberBOAT presents a unique opportunity to help improve mobility in the state by ramping up on water transportation as a means of getting people from point A to B.’’

“We are piloting UberBOAT as a service that is focused on moving people from point A to point B via the Lagos waterways” said Lola Kassim; General Manager West Africa, Uber.