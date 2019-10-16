Lawmaker Charges Community Leaders On Development

The Lawmaker representing Oluyole federal constituency, Tolu Akande- Sadipe has urged community leaders in Oluyole local government area to imbibe the acts that would enhance the growth and development of the various communities that make up the constituency.

Sadipe stated this when she sent her team to Inspect the poor condition of a roads in Orisunbare Supo street, Olomi Aba Alfa area.

The Bridge that linked to another area was reportedly destroyed as a result of the accelerated erosion in the area caused by heavy rainfall.

When the report of the bridge was brought to her notice, Hon Sadipe quickly swung into action by making concerted efforts towards the repair of the bridge.

It would be recalled that on getting earlier report of a dilapidated road at Ireakari Estate, Jogbin area Olomi Olojuro, she ordered a palliative measure to ensure the damaged road was fixed temporarily for immediate use and convenience of the people in the community while strategising towards a permanent solution to the road.

She called on the leaders and residents of the affected areas to display their unalloyed supports by working hand in hand with her, in order to bring more dividends of democracy to their door steps.

Sadipe hinted that she would soon unveil other lofty projects embarked on since her inauguration as a federal Lawmaker.