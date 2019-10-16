COVER STORIES
MDAs Get 2-Week Ultimatum On Budget Defence
The Senate yesterday threatened zero budget allocation for federal government agencies, ministries and departments (MDAs) that fail to submit budget details of their 2020 budget to the relevant Senate committees within two weeks.
To meet up with the deadline, the Senate also adjourned plenary till October 29 to enable the various standing committees to deal with the submissions and proposals sent to them by the MDAs.
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan who gave the warning shortly after the Red Chamber passed the N10.33trillion 2020 appropriation bill for second reading said the Senate will not be frustrated into not meeting the December deadline for the passage of the fiscal document.
Specifically, Lawan asked the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the NDDC and other agencies to note that no money will be approved for them by the Senate in the budget if they fail to forward and defend their respective budget estimates to their supervising committees.
According to him, the Senate will not accept a situation whereby MDAs would spend funds not approved by the lawmakers, warning that the upper chamber will sanction erring agencies.
Noting that the Senate had put November 5 as deadline to conclude matters relating to budget defence, Lawan urged all the committees to work closely with the appropriation committee to meet the set date.
He added that it was time National Assembly members showed that they could pass the budget before the end of the year.
He, however, noted that revenue generation was a major issue in implementing the nation’s budget over the years, just as stated that the senate would continue to engage revenue generating agencies on their activities in revenue generation.
He said that the agencies must periodically update the Senate on their revenue generating activities.
