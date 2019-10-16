Minister Sacks Akindoju, Kida’s Nigeria House Project C’ttee

Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare has sacked Ifedayo Akindoju and Engr Musa Kida-led Nigeria House Project Committee.

The Nigeria House Project Committee which was reconstituted by the former minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, in December 2017, is in charge of planning and organising the Nigeria hospitality house, a social aspect of the Olympics and commonwealth games.

Dare announced the dissolution of the leadership of the Nigeria house project while meeting with the presidents, technical directors and secretary’s general of national sports federations involved with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and paralympic games at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, yesterday.

He said that the dissolution was meant to pave way for a proper review of the social cultural aspects of the Olympics.

“I received briefing amongst others on the activities of the Nigeria house, an initiative that will address the social aspect of the Olympics. The ministry and the NOC shall look into the activities of this body with a view to repositioning it. Pending the review, I directed the NOC to dissolve forthwith the leadership of the Nigeria house to allow for a proper review,” he said.

Nigeria House Project (NHP) which is an initiative of the federal ministry of sports was targeted at leveraging the Olympic games as a global sporting event to increase business and investments for Nigerian-based businesses and also for the country, has over years featured as a scam to enrich certain individuals who are friends of government officials.

The Nigeria house project committee was reconstituted in December 2017 by the former sports minister, Solomon Dalung and was headed by Ifedayo Akindoju, president of Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), with factional president of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Musa Kida served as co-chairman.

President of the Nigeria Archery Federation (NAF) Mohammed B. Abdullahi, served as the project coordinator/consultant, while Bolcit Patience Barshep and Ibrahim A. Abdu served as secretary and assistant secretary respectively. Other members of the committee were Kelvin Erhunwmunse, Margaret Nzombato and Tonobok Ujuru Okowa.