Minister Seeks State Of Emergency On Gully Erosion

The minister of state environment, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor has sought for immediate declaration of state of emergency on gully erosion ravaging several parts of the country, saying that the declaration is urgent given the constant loss of lives, properties and the ecosystem especially in the South East.

She stated this during the inspection of some erosion sites in Anambra state, accompanied by the state’s deputy governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke and other dignitaries.

According to her, “We are coming in with renewed vigour and every sense of urgency to make sure that remediation is carried out on erosion sites in Nigeria, but from what I have seen, there is a need for a state of emergency to be declared on gully erosion in the country”.

Ikeazor lamented that Anambrarians are losing its landmass, lives and livelihood to erosion, just as she assured that federal government would commence work immediately on some erosion sites, which necessitated the inspection.

She was optimistic that all the contractors that would handle the projects would be vigilant, while pledging to work with state government and host communities towards the success of the project.

Speaking on the role of the citizens in erosion prevention and management, the minister emphasised the need for continued public sensitization and awareness on waste management, afforestation and reduction of green gas emission.

She suggested the need for all relevant authorities to enlighten Nigerians that the greater part of environmental challenges in the country are man-made, adding that the adverse effect of climate change was as a result of man-made activities.

At Obosi community secondary school erosion site, the minister lamented the devastating impact of gully erosion on the school and promised that urgent steps must be taken to address the situation, as its disruption of education would no longer be tolerated.

On his part, the deputy governor, Engr. Nkem Okeke expressed its willingness to partner with federal government in its renewed efforts at remediating erosion sites in the state.

“The state is always ready to partner with the federal government. Anambra is really suffering from gully erosion. We are the second smallest state in the federation. While Lagos is gaining landmass through reclamation from the sea, we are losing lands to gully erosion. Something needs to be done fast,” he added.

He commended the federal government through its World bank’s assisted project, Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), even as he expressed happiness over the on-the-spot assessment of erosion sites in the state by Ikeazor.

Okeke pleaded with the federal government to double its efforts, as erosion is not only ravaging Anambra landmass but had resulted to loss of livelihood, lives and properties.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Obosi kingdom, Igwe Chidubem Iweka, while speaking on behalf of Obosi community, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing an indigene, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor as the minister of state environment.

While describing her appointment as an act of God, Igwe Iweka, said, “We are very pleased that our daughter is now the minister of state environment. We are really expectant that there is a silver lining at the end of the dark cloud. Now, we believe that something will be done finally about erosion and flooding that has devastated this community so much”.

“Many people have died. Many homes have fallen into deep canyons. Just recently, three children were killed by this scourge in our community. We are very happy, and see it as an act of God to hand over this very ministry (environment) to our daughter, where she can assist to help us alleviate this lingering environmental challenge”.