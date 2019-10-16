Nigeria Achieved Food Sufficiency In 4 Years – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria has achieved food sufficiency in a lot of crops in four years promising that the nation will achieve much more in days to come.

President Buhari who was represented by the governor of Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu stated this yesterday at the Second National Food Fair organised by the National Council for Women Society (NCWS) as part of activities to mark this year’s World Food Day.

The President said through his directive and consistency of policies of his administration, more money has been put in agriculture sector adding that Nigerian agriculture compares to the best in the world.

He said the surest way to reduce poverty is to help people to achieve higher yield in whatever they do especially farm produce noting that his government is currently subsidising seedlings and products for women in different states.

In her opening remarks, the minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen who was represented by Hajia Maryam Ibrahim said one of the end products of agriculture is food processing and consumption adding that the food fair would show that women are at the core of President’s transformational advances in agriculture and rural development.

She urged the NCWS to build capacities of women at all levels that are engaged in farming so that they can compete favourably with their counterparts anywhere in the world.

In her address, the national president of the NCWS, Dr Gloria Shoda said the food fair was the council’s way of complementing what the government is doing towards achieving food sufficiency and food security.