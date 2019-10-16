Nigerian Port Authority’s Persecution Of BUA

Something doesn’t smell right in the milk. For some time now there has been a growing opinion that the Nigerian Ports Authority has been nitpicking at the operations of BUA, to the point that it has been expressed in many quarters that the government organization has been persecuting the Conglomerate.

The two organizations have been going at it in and out of the courts in an exchange that looks more like a cat and mouse game with the former taking the shape of the Nigerian Ports Authority and the latter being BUA.

Whether this perception is correct or not, it is left for one to decipher. To unravel this rather onerous affair, let us examine some of the said particulars.

So, it has been established that there is palpable confusion at the headquarters of the Eastern ports, the Rivers Port Complex over the decision by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to stop all vessel call at Terminal B, which was concessioned to BUA Ports and Terminals Limited. This is even as the Nigerian Ports Authority stated that the decision to stop vessel call at BUA ports is down to safety concern over the concessionaires’ berths and quays.

So when BUA wrote to the Nigerian Ports Authority just recently that berth 5, 6, 7 and 8 needs repairs, the concessionaire played into the hands of the port authority because the Nigerian Ports Authority was already not satisfied with the way BUA was managing the terminal B of the Rivers Port Complex. Berth 8 had been very bad for more than three years ago, and NPA didn’t like it. Nigerian Ports Authority expected BUA to have done something about it long ago. So writing to the NPA that it wants to fix berth 5, 6, 7, and the already bad berth 8 made Nigerian Ports Authority to suspend vessel call at the terminal.

So without any vessel call at Terminal B, that means no work for dockworkers at the facility. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) had commenced an Arbitration proceeding against them at the ICC, London in late July 2019, with ICC Arbitration Case No. 24630.

BUA Port and Terminal Limited were concessionaire terminal B of the Port Harcourt by virtue of a Lease Agreement dated 11thMay, 2006. The concession was to be for duration period of 20 years. NPA terminated the Lease Agreement in November, 2017, over an alleged breached of the port of the agreement which was failure of the BUA P&T to rehabilitate/reconstruct the berths.

The Nigerian Ports Authorityhas the obligation under the agreement to dredge the ports before any meaningful rehabilitation/reconstruction could take place, but Nigerian Ports Authorityhad failed to dredge the ports.

BUA had awarded contract to JBN for the reconstruction of the berth and that Julius Berger has moved to site in 2014, the work could not be carrying out without the dredging of the ports.

Even though the fact that BUA were hesitant to commence an Arbitral proceeding against the Nigerian Ports Authoritydespite the fundamental breach of the terms by NPA (Federal Government Agency)

But the NPA rushed to the Arbitral Court in UK and file the action against BUA, as expected BUA filed a preliminary defence to the claim and also a counterclaim against the NPA, which counterclaim is in excess of US 150 Dollars.

The cost implications for both parties as regards; fees of the arbitration, the arbitrators and Legal representations will be hinge ruling into millions of Dollars that putting unto cognizance the fact that while the outcome of the Arbitral proceeding is uncertain, the intervention of Government for an amicable resolution of the issues with NPA outside the Arbitral process.

They attach the Lease Agreement dated May, 2006, the request for Arbitration filed by NPA, the answer and counterclaim of BUA ports & Terminal Limited.

The concession was to be from May,2006 –May 2026 while is 20yrs.

It is however interesting to note that the MD of Nigerian Ports Authorityfailed to state that Nigerian Ports Authorityactually failed to carry out any of its own obligations under the Agreement to date, which obligations are necessary and required for a concomitant obligation by for any meaningful reconstruction.

For instance, the Nigerian Ports Authorityhas the specific obligation to dredge the ports, repair, renew, rebuild the quay walls and provide security for the terminals. It did not do any of these.

It was the failure of the Nigerian Ports Authorityto provide the required security that led to the nefarious activities of hoodlums and vandals who over a period of time cut the pipes and steel beams of the berths thereby affecting their stability and consequently making remedial works imperative.

As a matter of fact, within three months of the NPA’s MD assuming office, she went to Port Harcourt and in her haste to stop BUA, the said MD led NPA and immediately terminated the contract without any recourse to the provisions of the lease agreement, which does not grant her or the NPA such powers.

BUA approached the Federal High Court for the protection of its rights and investments. The court dutifully granted an injunction restraining the NPA from giving effect to the Notice of Termination and also ordered parties to proceed to arbitration in accordance with the terms of the Agreement. In essence, NPA was enjoined to await the outcome of the arbitration proceedings.

The NPA and its MD, upon realizing their grave error, initiated arbitration proceedings as stipulated in the lease agreement – a move BUA welcomed and is actively participating in. (See Annexures 2 & 3 for NPA’s request for arbitration, BUA’s response and BUA’s Counter Claims) However, while the arbitration process is still ongoing and in a move that has baffled everyone, the MD of NPA has once again disregarded the entire judicial process and went ahead to decommission the terminal allegedly based on the contents of a letter written to the NPA by BUA seeking to perform remedial works on some parts of the terminal that were vandalised.

Rather than wait for the outcome of the arbitration proceedings, which it had itself initiated, NPA again issued a letter decommissioning the terminals, which is tantamount to an effective termination of the Agreement, ostensibly relying on the said letter written by BUA requesting the approval of NPA (as required under the Agreement).

…There it goes. It really does seem that something doesn’t smell right in the milk. Whether the Nigerian Ports Authority has been unfair to BUA, it will soon be unraveled in the law courts. This legal battle is going to be one for the books.