NPFL: Enyimba Open Title Defence Against Nasarawa Utd As New Season Kicks Off Nov 3

The much anticipated 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season will finally kick off first week of next month with defending champions, Enyimba International of Aba to tackle Nasarawa United in their opening match in Aba.

The League Management Company (LMC), organisers of the NPFL, confirmed that the first match of the 2019/2020 season will hold on November 3, 2019 after the draw for the competition was completed in the early hours of yesterday in Abuja.

The draw which was supervised by the LMC chairman, Shehu Dikko and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company, Salihu Abubakar, saw Enyimba draw against the Nasarawa United for their opening match and will play host to the solid mines in Aba, while former champions, Kano Pillars will be hoping to start their campaign on a winning note against Rivers United at the Sani Abacha stadium.

New comers, Jigawa Golden Stars will make short trip to Bauchi for their opening match against Wikki Tourists, Plateau United will welcome Lobi Stars to Jos for their opening game, just as Delta Force and Akwa Starlets will trade-tackle in a new comers’ battle affair.

Heartland FC and MFM of Lagos will slug it out in Warri on the first day, Ifeanyi Ubah FC will play with Adamawa United, Rangers International will meet Sunshine Stars and Warri Wolves is also expected to play with Akwa United.

Also, Abia Warriors will meet Katsina United in a match expected to thrill soccer fans across the country.

The 2019/2020 season will see NPFL revert to its original format of 20 clubs, represented in a single NPFL log in a regular double round-robin system which will run from November 3 to May 30, 2020.

MATCHDAY 1 FIXTURES

Wikki Tourists vs Jigawa Stars

Plateau United vs Lobi Stars

Delta Force vs Akwa Starlets

Kano Pillars vs Rivers United

Heartland FC vs MFM FCFC

IfeanyiUbah vs Adamawa United

Rangers Int’l vs Sunshine Stars

Warri Wolves vs Akwa United

Abia Warriors vs Katsina United

Enyimba vs Nasarawa United.