Okowa Inaugurates 42-member Advisory, Peace-building Council

Delta Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday inaugurated the state’s Advisory and Peace-Building Council, with a charge to members to avail his administration with adequate guide that would engender effective governance in the state.

He said at the ceremony in Asaba that the council was expected to support the government regularly with expert advice and services without prompting.

The governor said that the main responsibilities for the council included the power to study the general socio-economic and political situations in the state and offer advice to the government.

According to him, the council will advise on issues that can lead to a healthy relationship between the three arms of government – Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.

“This objective shall also be adopted with regards to the local government councils as it will also render advice on issues, which can strengthen the harmonious relationships with the Federal Government and states.

“It will also study the causes of conflicts among various communities in the State and advise on measures to effectively mitigate them, and further advise on appropriate peace-building mechanisms to ensure the sustainability of various peace programmes of government.

“The council is also expected to deliberate and advise on any matter referred to it by government and bring up new initiatives for the administration’s sustained efforts at maintaining the peaceful co-existence of our people, including residents in the State.

“The state government is at all times, seeking for ways to strengthen the base for the peace and unity of the different ethnic nationalities, in addition to inter and intra-community relations in the State.

“This is, because no meaningful development can take place in the absence of peace. By the special grace of God, in the last four years, we have had a largely peaceful state; that is one major reason we were able to achieve the much we did,’’ he said.

Okowa stated that some of the credit for the achievements would go to the Advisory and Peace Building Council.

He congratulated the 42-member Council, and urged the members to always work for harmonious, peaceful co-existence in every part of the state.

He appealed that to the citizens to continue to cooperate and partner his administration to ensure sustainable development in every part of the state, adding that the government would continue to tap from the wealth of experience of elders.

The council has Prof. Sam Oyovbaire as Chairman, while members are Chief Benjamin Elue, Prof. Amos Utuama, Prince Sam Obi, Chief Chris Agbobu, Chief Brodrick Bozimo, Brig.-Gen. B. Demeyeibo (retd), Chief Mike Adiotomre and Chief Ignatius Agidi.

Others are Chief Patrick Egone, Mr John Nwagimeje, Senator Stella Omu, Chief Paul Enebeli, Senator Patrick Osakwe, Dr. (Mrs) Felicia Nwaeze, Prof. E.C. Nwanze, Dr. Pius Sinebe, Chief Joseph Ejigba, Chief Eddie Sorhue, Chief (Mrs) Esther Uduehi and Chief E.O. Oborfukoro.

Also inaugurated as members are Chief Robert Ejifoma, Pa. John Edah, Dr. Roland Oritsejafor, Chief E. E. Ebimani, Chief Judith Enamuotor, Rev. Gideon Oyibo, Mr Joseph Ikhena, Chief Denis Etaluku, Prof. Sam Ukala, Chief Jonathan Uyeri and Chief Samuel Okoro.

Mrs Felicia Ajagu, Chief Theodora Giwa-Amu, Chief (Mrs) Felicia Sani, Rev. Oke Akokotu, Mr Ayo Odonmeta, Chief Emmanuel Okumagba, Rear Admiral Mike Onah (retd), Chief Margaret Unukegwo, Chief (Mrs) Grace Boyo and Rt. Rev. Justus Mogekwu are among the members.

Responding on behalf of the members, Oyovbaire thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them, and said “we know that you listen and that you are focused.

“We will work with you and do our best to make our state better, because you are a peace builder.”