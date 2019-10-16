Ondo Constitutes 12-man Committee On Livestock Transformation Plan

The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has constituted a 12-man committee for the implementation of National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) of the Federal Government in order to check the incessant clashes between the herdsmen and farmers in the state.

Akeredolu who announced the names of the committee members, said, his Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture, Mr. Akin Olotu would server as the chairman of the committee.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi, noted that the state government has keyed into the Federal Government’s plan in order to create employment and check clashes between herders and farmers in the state.

Aside Olotu who is the Chairman, other members of the committee included the Director of Livestock Services, the Director of Veterinary Services, Prof Sola Agbede, Dr Akinduro, Mrs Osanyibi, Tope Ransome, Pastor Owa, Gbenga Obareye and Mr Ogunmodede.

He said the State Government would always support the effort of the Federal Government to transform the lives of the people of the country.

Speaking when the NLTP Team led by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Agriculture, Dr Andrew Kwasari paid a visit to the government, Ajayi said the step of the Federal Government was in the right direction as it would tackle the myriads of challenges facing the people in the country.

According to him, the National Livestock Transformation Plan of the Federal Government is in the interest of the farmers, herders and consumers.

Some of the steps taken by the Akeredolu’s administration included the disbursement of N200 million loan to poultry farmers and the establishment of 500,000 eggs/day processing plant.

He said a Pig Village is in the offing while the state government has developed the homestead cattle rearing arrangement.

The governor justified the total ban on the importation of food items into the country by the Federal Government saying this would boost food production and increase the earning of farmers.

The Leader of the Team, kwasari noted that the Federal Government has put in place a 10-year livestock transformation plan with two options of pastoral pilot scheme mostly subscribed to by states in the north and the ranching option which Ondo state had signified willingness to join.