PDP Has No Candidate For Kogi Gov’ship Poll – Adeyemi

Ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, the director-general of Bello/Onoja campaign council, Senator Smart Adeyemi, in this interview with journalists spoke on why the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello, is the candidate to beat. MARY AMODU was there for LEADERSHIP

A few days ago, there were reports of clashes among supporters of your party and supporters of the main opposition political party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). How do you think this can be averted on election day?

As a party, we have condemned that incident. It is really uncalled for and APC as a party will not encourage anybody to go violent. We believe there’s no reason for it. We would not want anybody to shed his blood for the sake of this coming election. But if you do a proper investigation, you will discover that the thugs of the PDP actually provoked our supporters by throwing stones at that them, which eventually resulted to that violence.

The APC, being the ruling party will never encourage thuggery, there’s no reason for it and we are not afraid of this election. We are very formidable.

Like they will put it in the pigin parlance in Nigeria “we full ground” and because “we full ground”, there is no justification for violence.

More importantly, like I have told quite a number of our supporters and let me use this medium to equally repeat it and say it loud and clear now that you do not prepare a war for an unborn child. The PDP preparation for November is still very much doubtful. Let me ask, do they have a candidate now? Is there any candidate from PDP for this election? Well, as far as I know, there’s no candidate yet.

Why do you say this?

The emergence of their candidate is still subject to litigation and because they are still in court, we don’t have to fight them. We are only praying that the court will be kind enough to allow them to have a candidate. I say this because I am someone who has gone to tribunal many times.

If you look at the word ‘inconclusive election’ in that primary, every definition of inconclusive or violation of an election is what happened in Kogi when PDP had their primary election.

Election was conducted at a venue, the collation was not done even after the rain subsided. When the so called thugs that came, left, they didn’t continue counting but it took them another 24 hours to start collation in somebody’s private home.

On this matter, the electoral law is so clear and the constitutional provisions except these two great books – the constitution and the Electoral Act have been amended.

Personally, I do not see PDP presenting a candidate. Eight of them are in court and if you ask me, I will tell our supporters, you don’t fight an unborn child. You don’t prepare war for an unborn political child because PDP doesn’t have a candidate as at today.

Whether they will have a candidate is subjected to the declaration of the court of law. So, because of that, we are not losing our sleep, there is nothing to worry about. They have failed to meet provisions of both the constitution and Electoral Act. Therefore, there is no need for violence. I don’t see any reason why our party will support violence in any way, we condemn it and we are not in for it.

As the DG Campaign Council of Governor Yahaya Bello, can you restate your unique selling points of the governor’s re-election bid?

Today, Governor Bello is the second most outstanding governor to govern Kogi State apart from the Late Audu Abubakar.

I think more importantly, Bello is one person who came with a lot of visions, determination and courage to reposition the state by putting in place both political and economic structures that have enhanced the state.

Now, if you look at Kogi State today, it is one of the most diverse states in Nigeria but you know our diversity has not been a source of strength in the time past because those diversities have been so much pronounced in appointments and project locations before Yahaya came on board.

Today, we are more united as a people. We have three major tribes in Kogi State- Ebira, Igala and Okun (Yoruba) where I came from. We are just about 40 minutes from the Ebira land, who are our neighbours. But you know one thing, we have never had any community conflict or inter-tribal war with Ebira people. Yet, we don’t speak the same language.

The Igala are far from us, but they seem to be closer to us when you look at the linguistic, culture and traditions. When they speak Igala, it amuses me because I hear quite a number of things they say. We should naturally be united with our different peculiarities but it was not so until Yahaya came.

The present government led by Gov. Yahaya Adoza Bello is the first in the history of Kogi State to appoint his Chief of Staff from another tribe which is the live wire of any administration outside his own tribe. He picked an Igala person, a Christian as his Chief of Staff. It has never happened before.

What do you think could have informed this paradigm shift by the governor?

We have had people in the past who were parochial, myopic in their sense of judgement. One of the problems of this country is that we are not sensitive to the needs and aspirations of the other person. If you know that every good thing you are enjoying, your neighbour also deserves it, then there won’t be any problem. So, one major point is that, he has united our people more than ever before.

The Igala people believe in Yahaya Bello because he has performed excellently well in the primary responsibility of a government, which is the protection of lives and properties of citizens.

There was a time in Kogi State we couldn’t sleep with our two eyes closed, but today, it is different; you can sleep comfortably without fear under Yahaya Bello.

The criminals were given a hot chase. Don’t forget that Kogi shares its border with about nine states. So, when crimes are committed, it is extremely difficult to point at the exact direction to chase the criminals. So, at a time when you sleep even within the state capital, you are apprehensive whether you would wake up safely the next morning. So, today things have changed in terms of security.

I am not saying that there are no pockets of attacks here and there but it was not like before when you could not move 30 minutes without hearing of any crime committed. These are just the foundation of his achievements why I think people should vote for him.

How would you rate him in the area of education and job creation?

Well, in the area of education and job creation, in my Senatorial District, for instance, we have a dam called Omi-Dam. Governor Yahaya Bello happens to be the first governor to step into the dam and inspect what is being done there.

This dam was conceived and constructed almost 40 years ago unutilized; he came and put up a rice mill there. This rice mill will produce a minimum of 1,000 bags monthly and as take off they are employing not less than 3,000 to 5,000 workers which will involve the youths.

When you provide job opportunities for younger generation, apart from improving the revenue generation base of the state through such project, you create job opportunities and you know the multiplying effect of such things. So, why do you think we from the West will not vote for him?

Apart from this, Yahaya Bello’s government is the first government since Kogi State was created to commence the construction of asphalt overlay roads in Lokoja. In my Senatorial District, we have a long stretch of road from Jegin, Ponyon-Olukontu to Iyamoye which is presently under construction with asphalt overlay, this road passes through about four local government areas. I’m just telling you the preamble of what he has done in the West Senatorial District apart from the upgrading of clinics and primary health centres.