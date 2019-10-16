NEWS
PMB Appoints Aides For First Lady
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of some aides for the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.
This was disclosed in a statement by the director information in the office of the First Lady, Suleiman Haruna.
He listed the aides to include “Dr. Mairo Almakura – Special Assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM), Muhammed Albishir – Special Assistant on Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).
“Wole Aboderin – Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organizations, Barr. Aiyu Abdullahi – Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Zainab Kazeem – Special Assistant on Domestic and Social Events, Funke Adesiyan – Personal Assistant on Domestic and Social Events.
He said the appointments take immediate effect.
Meanwhile, the First Lady has expressed appreciation to the President for approving a new set of aides to assist her in carrying out her various responsibilities, saying this is an indication of the regard he has for her work.
