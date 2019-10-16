Rivers Community Rejects Govt Recognition of Traditional Stool

The Opusingi Group of Houses in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, have rejected the decision of the state government to recognised one of their son, Hope Dan Opusingi, as the traditional ruler of Opu-Kula community.

The Rivers State government had, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, conferred and recognised the stool of the Amanyanabo of Opu-Kula as a Third Class in the state.

But, the Opusingi Group of Houses, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, insisted that Opu-Kula is a non-existing community in Kula Kingdom.

The statement, which was signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Opusingi Group of Houses, Comrade Adumoba Dumo Sokari, said the duly recognised Head of the Group of Houses is Chief Gibson Suku Tyger, Opusingi (VII).

It appealed to Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to reverse the decision to confer and recognise Hope Dan as a Third Class traditional ruler in the interest of peace and to save the state of embarrassment

The statement reads in part: “The Opusingi Group of Houses in Kula Kingdom hereby expresses dismay and utmost disappointment at the decision of the Rivers State government to confer 3rd Class Chieftaincy Title on one Mr Hope Dan who parades himself as purported Paramount Ruler of a non-existing Community known as Opu-Kula.

“Hope Dan is neither a Chief nor the Head of Opusingi Group of Houses. Chief Gibson Suku Tyger, Opusingi (VII) is the Head of Opusingi Group of Houses, he was duly nominated by different lineages of the Opusingi Family, installed and recognized by the Abonnema Council of Chiefs as well as the Kalabari Council of Chiefs (Sekobiri), the highest decision making organ of the Traditional Institution of Kalabari Kingdom.

“It is an undisputed fact that the Opusingi Stool is not a Paramount Stool in Kula Kingdom as to Head Opukula to warrant its Classification to a 3rd Class Status by the Rivers State Government. Oko was the last King of Opu-Kula before they migrated to the present day Kula Community.

“It is highly preposterous and disheartening that a state that is govern by a Lawyer would confer such a legitimate Chieftaincy Title on someone without first visiting the so-called Opukula Community to authenticate the veracity of the claim by Hope Dan of the existence of such community.

“The action of the Rivers State government is tantamount to legalizing illegality and encouraging false claim as neither the authorities of Kula Kingdom nor any court of competent jurisdiction has declared the said Opu-kula as an existing community.

“The decision of the Governor further undermine the Supreme Court position on the disputed territory. It also fell below any responsible and acceptable action of a government.

“It questions the credibility of the Classification of Chieftaincy Stool by the Wike led Government and brings to disrepute the Traditional Institution of Rivers State.

“We view the action of the Rivers State Government as an attempt to balkanize Kula Kingdom and trigger a resurgence of Chieftaincy Crisis in the area.

“We also warn that if this charade is allowed to stand it would distort the History of Chieftaincy Stool in Rivers State and set a wrong precedent.

“We therefore appeal to His Excellency to have a rethink and reverse his decision of conferment of 3rd Class Chieftaincy Title on Mr Hope Dan in the in the interest of peace and to save the state of embarrassment.”