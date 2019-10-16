NEWS
Rumoured Strike Action: Edo NUT Urges Members To Remain At Duty Post
The Edo State Wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has urged its members to remain at their various duty posts in schools across the state, adding that the State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has not directed labour unions to commence strike action to demand the implementation of the new minimum wage.
In a letter signed by the Assistant Secretary-General, NUT Edo State Wing, Moni Mike Modesty Itua and addressed to members of the public, school heads/principals, teachers, parents/guardians, the NUT said the State Wing’s leadership has been inundated with calls and messages inquiring about a purported commencement of a labour strike action on the 16th of October, 2019.
He continued, “I am directed to inform you that the Union is not aware of any intended strike by Organised Labour in respect of the N30, 000.00 New Minimum Wage struggle as it concerns workers in Edo State.
“The SAC or SEC of NLC Edo State Council has not held any meeting to that effect where an official directive was expected to be issued to Unions to mobilize Edo State workers to join the rumoured planned strike action.”
Itua urged “I am further directed to ask you to remain at your duty posts and continue to perform your official responsibilities as assigned by your employer.”
He also urged parents and guardians to ensure that their children/wards and students come to schools as usual, adding, “Any change in the above directives will also be communicated to you by the Union.”
