Sanwo-Olu Calls For More Women In Entrepreneurship

The wife of the Lagos State Governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has called for grooming of young women into entrepreneurial networking business. This was even as she pointed out that networking mentoring synergy help the young ones to grow.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu made this call during the 6th edition of the annual summit of Nigeria Employers Consultative Association’s (NECA’s) Network of Entrepreneurial women (NNEW) to promote and nurtured entrepreneurship among women.

During the summit which was themed, “Power up No limitation,” held in Lagos, she said NECA needs to groom the young ones for continuity and sustainability to better entrepreneur.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Dr. Grace Igbokwe said the world has gone pass the days where women duties are limited to the kitchen.

Her words, “Women are doing great things for themselves, nation and even the world. We have so many women as Presidents, Prime Ministers, commissioners, Captains of industries and many more. So, when we talked about women’s representation in the State cabinet, they are really doing great things.’’

She added that, the state government has about thirteen women presently in the cabinet unlike the previous administration, saying they are really well represented in the present administration in the state.

Also speaking, the President of NECA Network of Entrepreneurial Women (NNEW), Mrs Modupe Oyekunle, said NECA was established in 2015 for women wing and their major focus is to ensure that they create a platform for women entrepreneurs to be able to network among themselves and grow their businesses scale up in such a way that we can do well for ourselves and then the nation at large.