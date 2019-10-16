Saraki Factor Can’t Resuscitate A Dying PDP In Kogi  – Ohikere

Secretary of the media and publicity committee of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Campaign Council in the forthcoming Kogi State governorship election, Dr Tom Ohikere has disclosed that former president of the senate, Bukola Saraki does not command the influence to be able to facilitate reconciliation within the fractured ranks of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State.

National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus had on Friday named Saraki as the chairman of a five-man reconciliation committee charged with the task of reuniting PDP member in the state.

Ohikere made this known during a chat with journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

He said Saraki was never a close friend of the people of the state, to carry upon himself an impossible task.

“what does Bukola Saraki know about Kogi politics, he never established any warm relationship with our people or the state chapter of the PDP even when he was senate president. What did the state chapter of the PDP benefit from him?

“Now all of a sudden they want the PDP in Kogi state to refer to him. A PDP that is desperately struggling to find its bearing amidst a surge of defections and altercations.

“They seem lost. We know their defeat in the 2015 election is still reverberating in their affairs. They are short of notable and strong political personalities that can steer the party. If not how would they bring a man who is fast dissipating into political obscurity to come and head their reconciliation just a month to election proper,” he said.

Ohikere added that the PDP in the state is only putting up a front as they know that their electoral bid is a pipe dream.

“The PDP in Kogi state as you can see has no bearing oscillating between Atiku Abubakar and Bukola Saraki, two politicians that have been humbled by the 2019 election and are fighting desperately to maintain their self-respect.