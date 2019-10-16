Science’ll Solve Africa Challenges, Says Yobe Gov

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni has said that with proper studies of science, many of the African challenges would be solved.

The governor said himself and other leaders in Nigeria are working round the clock to improve the standard of schools and pay more attention to science subjects.

The governor stated this Monday evening during the opening ceremony of Science Communication and Journalism Workshop in Abuja.

Represented by his special adviser on Legal Matters, Barr Ahmed Mustapha, the Yobe State governor said he declared a state of emergency on education in other to raise the standard of the sector and encourage the studies of science.

Buni who was the chairman of the occasion said: “I am honoured to chair a gathering that brought together professionals in science and journalism.”

“Many states in Nigeria including Yobe are working round the clock to revitalise basic educational sector. I have declared a state of emergency on education in other to revamp the sector, Buni said while thanking University of Sussex and the TReND in Africa, an organization set up by African scholars in the University of Sussex to promote science in the continent, for the support it has rendered to several schools in Yobe State.

“Science engineering and Mathematics are now area of priority in our schools and this will help greatly in solving our problems,” Buni added.

TReND outreach director, University of Sussex, Briton, United Kingdom, Dr Mahmood Bukar Maina, said African Science Literacy Network is poised at bringing together journalists that will bring public understanding on science.

He said there is cultural and religious misconception of science in Nigeria but added that with better support for science, Africa will move to the next level.

“Training the teachers and scientists is not enough. We must start solving problems that are specific to Africa through science. Science will not only solve Africa’s problems but will boost the economy of the continent,” Maina said.

He said journalists have done a lot at improving scientific dealings adding that the training was to help the media practitioners bring the attention of government on the need to promote science in Africa.

He said if scientists and journalists are brought together, it will help at impacting lives.

Also speaking, a Professor of Pharmacology, University of Maiduguri, Isa Hussaini Marte, decried poor funding on science research in Nigeria.

Marte who said the United State (US) spent three percent of it’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), about $529 billion dollars on research development, added that Nigeria have a long way to go with it’s 0.3 percent GDP voted for research in which TEDFUND spent about N3 billion in 3-5 years.

The professor who lashed at pharmaceutical companies for claiming to be producing drugs in Nigeria, said no company manufacture drugs in the country adding that the drugs are only being assembled or formulated