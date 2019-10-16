NEWS
SGF Warns Fraudsters Against Using His Office For False Information
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has said his attention been drawn to unrelenting activities of faceless persons using the social media and other platforms to lure unsuspecting members of the Public to submit their Curriculum Vitae at a fee, to a non-existing desk at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, for Federal Government appointments.
According to him, in a statement by his media, the Office is similarly aware of inaccurate information being peddled around regarding constituency projects being executed under its supervision.
For the avoidance of doubt, Mustapha stressed that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation neither executes nor supervises constituency projects.
The statement reads “Also, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has become aware of numerous forged introductory letters purportedly issued from his office seeking diverse favours from individuals and corporate entities for personal gains.
“The general public is by this notice advised to beware of the clandestine activities of these dubious and fraudulent persons and their cohorts going about to fleece unsuspecting members of the public.
“Assuredly, the Government has evolved measures to track these unpatriotic and faceless persons and will bring to justice anyone found engaging in these unwholesome activities.”
MOST READ
PMB Appoints Aides For First Lady
21-year-old MADPOLY Student Bags 6 Months Jail Term Over Cybercrime
Oyetola Tasks New Cabinet On Speedy Transformation Of Osun
JUST IN: Aisha Buhari Apologises Over Viral Video
Lagos To Acquire 32,000 Hectares Of Farmland For Rice Cultivation
Ondo Constitutes 12-man Committee On Livestock Transformation Plan
Lawmaker Charges Community Leaders On Development
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
FG To Review Salaries Of Govs, Others
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Furore In NASS Over Employment Slots
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Obaseki Planning To Dump APC – Oshiomhole
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
MDAs Get 2-Week Ultimatum On Budget Defence
- NEWS14 hours ago
Science’ll Solve Africa Challenges, Says Yobe Gov
- NEWS19 hours ago
APC Group Accuses Ondo Deputy Gov Of Inciting Comments
- FEATURES17 hours ago
Gov Bello And I Mended Fences To Move Kogi Forward – Ohikere
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Akerele Warns Miscreants Against Tampering With Democracy In Edo