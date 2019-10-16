World Food Day: FAO Calls For Accessible, Sustainable Healthy Diets

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has called for action to make healthy and sustainable diets accessible and affordable to everyone.

FAO Director General, Mr. Qu Dong Yu made the call on Wednesday in Maiduguri at a ceremony marking the 2019 World Food Day ,with the theme ” Healthy Diets For a Zero Hunger World”.

Noting that World Food Day focuses on Healthy Diets, Mr Yu said eradicating hunger is FAO’s top priority, even as there is also the need to address all forms of malnutrition.

Represented by Al- Hassan Cisse, FAO Head of Office Northeast, the Director General, called on the various governments of the world to adopt policies, food standards and regulations that prioritize the availability and affordability of safe and nutritious foods.

He said:” For this, partnerships are fundamental. Farmers, Governments, researchers, the private sector and consumers, all have a role to play. Farmers need better incentives to increase and diversify the production of high quality food.

“Research Institutions need to provide the best scientific advice and push the boundaries of knowledge and technology.

The private sector can positively influence the food environment by adapting its products to modern nutritional recommendations.

“Individuals also need to think about their food choices and eating patterns through awareness and learning. FAO supports its member countries in their efforts to make sustainable healthy diets a reality for all.

“As a knowledge organization, FAO strengthens the capacity of countries to evaluate and monitor the nutrition situation, supports knowledge transfer and provides food standards.”

He said FAO want to increase the production and consumption of high quality food through investors in agriculture, regulatory frameworks, technologies and innovations.

In her remarks, the Borno state Commissioner of Animal Resources and Fisheries Development, Juliana Bitrus while expressing pleasure to be part of the 2019 World Food Day celebrations, which commemorate the founding of FAO, drew global attention to challenges in the region’s food system.

She said:” The Borno State Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries Development is fully committed to addressing hunger in northeast Nigeria. I will like to reiterate that the fight against hunger and malnutrition is both national and global.

“The 2019 theme of World Food Day, “Healthy Diets for a Zero Hunger World,” is particularly inspiring as it underscores the critical role of nutrition in enabling a world free from hunger.

” Zero Hunger goes beyond hunger – it means enough nutritious food for everyone, everywhere, with the aim of making healthy diets available to all .This year’s theme is particularly pertinent to Northeast Nigeria where levels of food insecurity and malnutrition are still a major concern due to the insurgency”, she noted.