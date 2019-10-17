NEWS
2000 Women Benefits From VSF Cash Empowerment in Adamawa
The Victims Support Fund (VSF), has disbursed funds to 2000 women, under its women economic empowerment cash distribution project in Adamawa state.
The Executive Director, Prof. Sunday Ochoche, said every beneficiary would collect N50, 000 to start up small scale business, to restore means of livelihoods of women affected by the insurgency crisis.
Performing the 2019 flag-off in Ga’anda, in Gombi LGA, Ochoche, pointed out that, the intervention is for, the Northeast targeted to empower women on how to translate business skills to income fortunes.
The funds which is to be disbursed in two tranches of N30,000 in the first tranche and N20,000 in the second tranche, after monitoring the impact of the first tranche.
Beneficiaries were organized into groups of saving and loans for onwards payment through their banks accounts, to enable them access future loan to expand their business venture.
“When you convince us that you are worthy, VSF would support beyond where you are” he added.
Prof. Nana Tanko, Director of the program, tasked the beneficiaries to ensure maximum utilisation of the funds distributed.
Tanko said the beneficiaries were selected in conjunction with WYEAHI and GZDI to ensure only hardworking benefits from the gesture.
Toyisi Ogunsiji, member of the committee, assured that the VSF Is committed, to creating sustainable economy programs, to better the living standard of the women in the region.
Ogunsiji urged beneficiaries, to enroll their wards in schools, saying that the supports signifies hope for the people of the region.
“Please do not disappoint VSF use your money wisely”. she noted
Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri lauded the committee for empowering 4500 women in the state through its various intervention projects
