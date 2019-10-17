2019 Africa Science Week Holds In Abuja

The Federal Government have been asked to formulate policies that will help strengthen availability of infrastructure, equipment and resources in secondary schools in Nigeria. This was the resolution at a three-day event held in Abuja to mark this year’s Next Einstein Forum African Science Week in Nigeria.

The African Science Week was funded by the Next Einstein Forum, an AIMS initiative in partnership with Robert Bosch Stiftung and Johnson & Johnson and hosted by Nile University of Nigeria.

The program was coordinated by Africa Center for Innovation and Leadership Development in collaboration with some government parastatals including Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Ministry of Education and Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC).

This year’s event took place between Tuesday, October 8, 2019 and Thursday October 10, 2019, hosted by Nile University of Nigeria and had over 300 students from 27 public secondary schools and 5 private secondary schools in FCT participate in series of events where they learnt how to appreciate and tackle challenges in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and related discipline. The workshops were designed to educate the students on the role they are expected to play in building a sustainable society.

At the opening ceremony, the welcome address was delivered by the Vice-Chancellor of Nile University of Nigeria, Professor Nuri Osman ARAS. He mentioned the need to propose projects that are creative, innovative and enterprising to solving various problems in Nigeria, Africa and the World at large.

In his keynote Address, Prof Obidimma Ezezika of the University of Toronto told participants that the African Science Week is running simultaneously in more than 40 countries on the continent. He further harped on the importance of leadership in overcoming career challenges while urging the students to apply whatever they learn within the three-day event in their various schools.

According to him the greatest challenge to the success and effectiveness of the student or researcher in Nigeria is the lack of personal leadership as manifested in the scarcity of guidance motivation, and mentoring.

“I believe that personal leadership begins with accepting responsibility for where you stand and what you do. Personal leadership transcends the circumstances and situations in which we find ourselves, and it is a way of interacting with the world from the inside out. It cultivates a state of mind that is ready and willing to look at every situation with fresh eyes. The fact that we can create, rather than merely react, is an important attribute of this kind of leadership.”

Prof Ezezika urged participants to rather see challenges as opportunities-as hurdles to jump over in order to get to the finish line.

There was a panel discussion on “Building Effective STEM Careers: Challenges and Opportunity”. The panelists included Prof. Moussa Mohammed the dean of Natural and Applied Sciences Nile University of Nigeria, Engr. Igwegbe Nnenna, Ex-Co, Nigerian Society of Engineers and Engr (Mrs) Biaduo Tanana Uchechi, Senior Manager, Spectrum Administration Department, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) while Prof. Ezezika Obidimma, NEF Fellow and Ambassador moderated the panel discussion. Prof Moussa Mohammed in his discussion, urged participants to foster partnerships for success.

Highlights of the event were the 2-day training on Robotics, Digital Electronics, Coding, Arduino Programming and Renewable Energy. The robotics workshop provided participants with a platform to make use of various robotics kits to develop robots. Robotic cars were assembled and developed by the participants. Participants were also trained on how to program robots to move in specific directions and carry out specific tasks. The coding workshop gave the participants an opportunity to learn the basics in coding and web designing. The participants were able to design websites and explain the processes involved in designing their websites. The participants in the digital electronics workshop were guided through the processes involved in designing blinking lights and traffic lights. The Arduino programming session was a fun and innovative approach for programming Microcontrollers which was used to design a mini project on traffic light and a push button LED circuit. Also, participants learnt how to generate power using solar energy and wind energy that could light a LED bulb, pump water using the pressure pump and charge a phone.

There was a subsequent competition where participating students showcased what they have learned during the workshop. The competition was on robotics, digital electronics and coding. The robotics competition featured students assembling and developing a mobile robot on stage, the students that participated in the coding competition designed a website while the digital electronics competition showcased the students ability to design traffic light and blinking lights. Winners of the three categories- digital electronics, coding and robotics went home with Google laptops each while the runners-up and the second runners-up were rewarded with Google tablets and brand new phones respectively. For the robotics competition Government Day Secondary School, Dutse emerged the overall winner and was presented a Google laptop while Government Secondary school Gwarinpa and Government Secondary School, Karu emerged the 1st and 2nd runner up and were presented with Tablet and Phone respectively. For the coding competition, Raberto school, Wuse II emerged the overall winner and the 1st runner up Raberto school, Wuse II while Capville school Dawaki emerged the 2nd runner up. Junior Secondary school Area 1, Government Secondary school Garki and Government Secondary school Wuse emerged the overall winner, 1strunner up and 2nd runner up respectively. All the students who participated in the program were given certificates of participation

One of the activities or the 2019 Next Einstein Forum African science Week in Nigeria was the Science & Cocktail. The cocktail took place at Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Represented at the cocktail were some government agencies such as National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) and National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), private institutions like Baze University, a number of innovation hubs such as Harmony Hub, A-Tech Hub and some private firms such as Sprout digital and New Horizon, which came together with the aim of building effective public-private partnerships in STEM research and development.

At the cocktail, connections and partnerships were built among the attendees. The 20 plus organizations represented during the African Science Week in Nigeria called for more government partnership with private firms and the strengthening science and technology education within secondary institutions.

