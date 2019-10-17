45th Birthday: Oyetola, Osun Speaker Shower Encomium On Ooni

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun and Speaker Osun House of Assembly Hon. Timothy Owoeye have congratulated the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on the occasion of his 45th birthday anniversary.

In a separate statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan and that of the Speaker, Mr Kunle Alabi, they praised the monarch for being consistent in always convening national discourse on issues of contemporary importance in the nation since ascending the throne.

While Oyetola described Ooni as a versatile source of intervention in the nation’s contemporary challenges, Owoeye held that the monarch ascended the throne at a time many communities across the country were yearning for younger generations to lead them and had not disappointed his generation

The governor said: “On this auspicious occasion of your birthday anniversary, I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by outstanding accomplishments and enduring contributions to national discourse.

“Your royal interventions are notable in entrepreneurship, youth engagement, scholarships and agriculture where you have regularly deployed your means and influence to impact the people on an annual basis. You are a pride to the Royal Institution and the State of Osun. We cannot thank you enough, the governor posited.

Owoeye remarked: “on the occasion of your 45th birthday, I wish to extend warm felicitations to your majesty on behalf of myself and the Osun House of Assembly.

“Yours has been a life truly worthy of celebration, at this relatively tender age of 45, you are always ready to avail all of your wise counsel. You will stop at nothing to ensure that the Yoruba race maintains its rightful position among the black nation.

The duo prayed that Oba Ogunwusi celebrates more of the day in good health, abundance and prosperity, in the land of the living.

