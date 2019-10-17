ADP Will Form Government In 2023 – Yabagi

The national chairman, Action Democratic Party (ADP) Engr. Sani Yabagi, has disclosed that the delivery of a prosperous Nigeria will start in 2023 when the party will form a government.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja, he said the West wants the nation to produce capable leaders, adding that Nigerian being the leader of Africa with the biggest economy, the West expects her to show responsibility.

‘’They are looking forward to fast-tracking of our economy because they know our potentials. I am happy that they look at Nigeria as a potential superpower, looking at its potentials,’’ he said.

While speaking further, he called on the Federal Government to the address the issues of hunger and raging insecurity in the land by stimulating economic growth.

He therefore stressed that the nation must tap into its God’s given resources to get out of the woods.

‘’We must stop the stealing of oil revenue,’’ he charged, noting that government should ensure that revenue accrued from oil is used for national development.

He also decried the rising rate of kidnapping in the nation and urged the federal government to ensure that the youth in the nation are gainfully employed.

‘’The youth must take their destiny in their hands but get the government accountable. How much are we making from crude oil, how much crude oil has been produced today? The government must be accountable.

‘’How do you grow the GDP of the economy with the huge debt and allocation to debt servicing. You take jumbo loans and you are not growing the economy. The government needs to slow down on piling up debt unnecessarily so that the investment world won’t declare Nigeria as a risky place to do business.”

‘’We are passing through a phase. Nigeria is very strong in terms of economic fundamentals. All we need is to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive,’’ he said.

He said the nation deserves leaders that are informed and can engage other world leaders.

‘’What we have is lack of planning and the right leadership. The issue of insecurity, lack of food can be attributed to the lackluster leadership. You are in government to be able to provide for the citizens,’’ he added.

