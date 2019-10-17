Aisha Buhari Apologises Over Viral Video

First lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, yesterday tendered a passionate apology to her children, immediate family members and all Nigerians over the embarrassment the video circulating on social media involving her may have caused them.

Speaking when wives of state governors paid her a solidarity visit at the presidential villa, Abuja, Mrs Buhari urged them not to succumb to the distractions caused on the social media.

LEADERSHIP recalls that last week, a video in which a lady was heard screaming at no one in particular and protesting her ordeal had gone viral on the social media.

At the time, no one knew the location of the footage or who the lady was but on arrival to Nigeria on Sunday after a two-month vacation in the UK, Mrs Buhari admitted she was the one in the said video.

A statement by her media aide, Suleiman Haruna, yesterday noted that Mrs Buhari, while addressing the visiting wives of state governors, apologised for any inconvenience the said video may have caused her family and Nigerians.

She also expressed her resolve to construct a regional secretariat for the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM).

The Mission, which was established after the Beijing Conference of 1995, has been in the custody of Nigeria, with leadership rotating among African first ladies.

“I have successfully secured 2.7 hectares of land in Abuja for this purpose and the foundation laying will soon be conducted in the presence of African first ladies”, Mrs Buhari said.

On the advocacy project for the improvement of maternal and child health, which is supported by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and implemented by Future Assured Programme in partnership with Nigerian first ladies, Mrs Buhari said it will come to an end in December 2019.

She commended the first ladies for the good work they have been doing in their various states, and the successful collaboration they did with Future Assured, calling on the new first ladies to do the same.

Earlier, first lady of Borno State, Mrs Falmata Umara Zulum representing Northern First Ladies Forum and Mrs Betsy Obaseki, representing Southern First Ladies Forum explained why they were in Aso Rock.

Mrs Zulum said they were at the villa to welcome her back after a long absence, even as she expressed their unalloyed loyalty and support to her initiatives, especially through the Future Assured Programme, which she said has made her a role model even to other African women.

Mrs Obaseki, on her part, said they received news of Mrs Buhari’s return with great excitement, praying God to continue to protect her.

The event was attended by wife of the vice president, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo; wife of the senate president, Mrs Maryam Ahmed Lawan and wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mrs Salamatu Gbajabiamila, as well as wives of governors and legislators.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Mrs Buhari had explained the circumstances behind the video, saying it was recorded by daughter of her husband’s cousin, Fatima Mamman Daura.

She said, “I was the one in that video and this person you see standing at my back are my security personnel,” the First Lady narrated.

“It was Fatima, the daughter of Mamman Daura that shot the video in front of my security and everybody there. She was actually recording the whole thing right in front of me and was laughing and mocking me.

“They did that because my husband sacked them from the house. He told them to get all their belongings and leave the house for my son (Yusuf) to occupy. “I left them and wanted to get to one of the rooms but they prevented me from getting through, I left them and took another way yet I met the store locked,” Mrs Buhari said.

…Gets New Aides

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of some aides for the first lady, Aisha Buhari.

A statement by the director of Information in the office of the first lady, Suleiman Haruna, listed the aides to include Dr Mairo Almakura – special assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) and Muhammed Albishir – special assistant on Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

Others are Wole Aboderin – special assistant on Non-Governmental Organizations; Barr Aiyu Abdullahi – special assistant on Media and Publicity; Zainab Kazeem – special assistant on Domestic and Social Events and Funke Adesiyan – personal assistant on Domestic and Social Events.

The statement noted that the appointments take immediate effect.

