COVER STORIES
Another Nigerian Killed In South Africa
As the Nigerian and South African authorities seek ways to put a stop to xenophobia, the Nigerian community in South Africa has confirmed the killing of one of its members, Ikenna Innocent Otugo.
Acting Chairman of Nigerian Union, South Africa (NUSA) in the Kwazulu Natal Province, Mr Sylvester Okonkwo yesterday confirmed that the deceased was killed at Empangeni, in the province on Tuesday.
He said that Otugo, 41, and a native of Nimo in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra, was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants over a business disagreement.
Okonkwo said in a telephone chat from Empangeni that Otugo had repaired a cellphone for a client in the area.
He further said that information made available to the union indicated that the female client was not satisfied with the work done by Otugo.
Okonkwo said that the client brought some men who allegedly stabbed the victim.
“Otugo died on the way to the hospital following the stabbing. We have reported the incident to the police and national secretariat of our union, NUSA.
“His (Otugo’s) body is now in the mortuary awaiting autopsy,’’ he said.
Okonkwo said that the victim is survived by a nine-year-old son.
