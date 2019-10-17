Barcelona Plan Summer Move For Osimhen, Chukwueze

Spanish champions, Barcelona are said to be considering a move for Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen as a potential replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez. They are also interested in Villarreal’s youngster, Samuel Chukwueze.

The Catalan giants are planning for life without Suarez who will turn 33 in January and have shortlisted Osimhen among a host of others as his replacement.

The Nigerian international joined Lille from Royal Charleroi last summer but has seen his stock rise following a brilliant start in the French topflight. The 20-year-old has found the back of the net seven times in the French top division this season, while he also has a goal to his name in the Champions League.

This has got the attention of Europe’s top clubs with Barcelona leading the race. However, it remained to be seen if Les Douges will be willing to part away with their prized asset after just a season.

Chukwueze broke out at Villarreal last season with some amazing performances and Barcelona got to see of first hand when the Nigerian scored and grabbed an assist against them in a La Liga game in April 2019.

According to Gol Digital, the reigning champions are looking at the Nigeria international as a cheaper alternative to Neymar with Dembelé struggling with injuries. Barcelona looked to get Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain last summer although the deal collapsed.

The report also states that Barcelona are balking at the €63m price tag Villarreal have splashed on Villarreal.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye at Villarreal since he broke out last season. He finished his debut season in the top flight with eight goals in all competition.

La Liga insider Sid Lowe spoke very highly of the forward during an interview with Pulse Sports.

“Chukwueze is going to be a great player. He already is a good player, I think he’s going to be a great player,” Lowe said.

